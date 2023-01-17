Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees
An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
USDA releases inspection of Montgomery Zoo after cheetah dies from eating part of lunchbox
The United States Department of Agriculture gave the Montgomery Zoo until April 1 to adjust handling and exhibition of animals after a cheetah died in November. Santiago the cheetah passed away a few days after consuming parts of a lunchbox - and the food items inside of it - dropped by a visitor. After a necropsy examination, a “large amount of undigested lunch box material was found in the animal’s stomach,” the report read.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Auburn wide receiver, former 4-star recruit transfers to North Alabama
Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.
wvtm13.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Why 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb has yet to sign with Auburn
Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, the first in the brief tenure of head coach Hugh Freeze, has racked up some decisive wins: Two four-stars flipped on signing day; Four transfers secured from within the Southeastern Conference; Over 30 new players added to the roster overall, the byproduct of an active coaching staff pulling on old connections. Yet, there’s something missing.
WTVM
Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Takeaways from Auburn’s 81-66 win at South Carolina
No.16 Auburn relied on double-doubles from Wendell Green and Johni Broome in a wire-to-wire 81-66 victory during Saturday’s road win against South Carolina. Broome led the Tigers in scoring with a season-high 27 points. He also led the team with 11 rebounds. Green had a team-leading 12 assists and 16 points in the victory. Auburn jumped to a 9-2 lead, with Broome scoring on consecutive dunks. Green followed with a midrange jumper and deep three.
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
‘Glad to be an Auburn man:’ Keldric Faulk details his flip from FSU to the Tigers
Keldric Faulk’s college decision went down to the Early Signing Day wire. A month later, the former Highland Home star has no regrets. “I’m glad to be an Auburn man,” Faulk said last week at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual Mr. Football banquet. Faulk flipped...
Her name is Amore. Alabama Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
Jonathan Jones’ Auburn tailgate could lead to top honor
The five finalists for the 2023 NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award include New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. A former Auburn standout, Jones just completed his seventh season with the Patriots. The Alan Page Community Award is considered the NFLPA’s top honor. Presented annually, the award recognizes...
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0