Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees

An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

USDA releases inspection of Montgomery Zoo after cheetah dies from eating part of lunchbox

The United States Department of Agriculture gave the Montgomery Zoo until April 1 to adjust handling and exhibition of animals after a cheetah died in November. Santiago the cheetah passed away a few days after consuming parts of a lunchbox - and the food items inside of it - dropped by a visitor. After a necropsy examination, a “large amount of undigested lunch box material was found in the animal’s stomach,” the report read.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn wide receiver, former 4-star recruit transfers to North Alabama

Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Why 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb has yet to sign with Auburn

Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, the first in the brief tenure of head coach Hugh Freeze, has racked up some decisive wins: Two four-stars flipped on signing day; Four transfers secured from within the Southeastern Conference; Over 30 new players added to the roster overall, the byproduct of an active coaching staff pulling on old connections. Yet, there’s something missing.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Takeaways from Auburn’s 81-66 win at South Carolina

No.16 Auburn relied on double-doubles from Wendell Green and Johni Broome in a wire-to-wire 81-66 victory during Saturday’s road win against South Carolina. Broome led the Tigers in scoring with a season-high 27 points. He also led the team with 11 rebounds. Green had a team-leading 12 assists and 16 points in the victory. Auburn jumped to a 9-2 lead, with Broome scoring on consecutive dunks. Green followed with a midrange jumper and deep three.
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Jonathan Jones’ Auburn tailgate could lead to top honor

The five finalists for the 2023 NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award include New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. A former Auburn standout, Jones just completed his seventh season with the Patriots. The Alan Page Community Award is considered the NFLPA’s top honor. Presented annually, the award recognizes...
AUBURN, AL
