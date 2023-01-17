Read full article on original website
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
East Dubuque water tower project moves forward
A water tower replacement project in East Dubuque took a significant step forward Tuesday. Crews worked to lift the tank onto the top of the new water tower, which will serve the entire city and will replace the aging water tower on Highland Drive. Once the new tower begins operations, which is slated for late July or early August of this year, city officials will seek bids for removal of the old water tower. The city received a $3 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for public water improvements, which is funding the construction of the new water tower as well as a water main replacement project completed last year along Desoto Avenue in the area locally known as “the Flats.”
Highland Mobile Food Pantry To Be Held Early This Month
The January food pantry in Highland is early this month. The Highland mobile food pantry will be in Highland Monday, January 23rd at 726 Main Street. This will be a drive-through pantry starting at 4:00 PM with no registration. Social distancing will be practiced. Please clear your trunks for space for your groceries. There is no entry to the church that day. The church doors will be locked. Mark your calendars and spread the word to your neighbors.
Total construction value of projects in Dubuque falls in 2022, though building permits still high
While the number of building permits issued by the City of Dubuque last year climbed slightly compared to the year prior, the total construction value related to those permits dropped by nearly half. The city issued building permits for projects totaling $123.3 million in value in 2022, down 46% from the 2021 total of $228.7 million. However, the 2022 figure still remains strong compared to the COVID-19-affected year of 2020, when city building permits totaled $96 million in value. Meanwhile, the city issued 1,536 building permits in 2022 compared to 1,512 building permits in 2021.
Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - No matter your age, you can always make a difference. That statement was proven this week after a 97-year-old Freeport resident gifted VOICES of Stephenson County with one of the largest individual donations in its 40-year history. Organizers say the $100,000 gift will help VOICES create...
Variety of genres, formats prove popular for local libraries in 2022
After several years of watching digital checkouts rise at Galena Public Library, director Jenna Diedrich was surprised to see that trend reverse last year. The library’s physical checkouts increased by 1,760 in 2022 as compared to 2021, while digital checkouts dropped by 1,110. This trend is not just in Galena. Dubuque and Platteville report higher levels of renting physical books and materials in 2022.
Kieler native commits $1 million to UW-P Foundation
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation has received a sizable donation from a Kieler native. Corey Kaiser, who graduated from the university in 2018, and his wife, Teah, made the $1 million pledge through Kaiser Family Foundation Corp. The funds are intended to “support facility upgrades on campus.” A large portion of the $1 million gift will support a “major renovation” to Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse, which hosts more than 100 university events each year.
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is...
Sterling Council Hold Lengthy and at Times Contentious Discussion About Ordinance for Rental Inspection Program
It was an in-depth and at time contentious discussion held during the Sterling City Council meeting Monday night. At the end of the meeting, the council held a Study and Discussion Session. The subject was a proposed ordinance for the creation of a Rental Inspection Program. City Manager Scott Schumard...
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
Bus and Vehicle Collide, No Injuries
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Saint Peters Road in the Town of Seymour for an accident involving a vehicle and bus Tuesday just after 4pm. 26 year old Kyle Soderstrom of Mineral Point was traveling north on Prairie Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the bus heading west on Saint Peters Road driven by 66 year old Roger Andrews of Belmont. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. Soderstrom’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The 2015 bus owned by Belmont School District had minor damage and was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. Soderstrom was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Turns Out To Be Water Leak Alarm
Iowa County authorities received a report of what was believed to be a Carbon Monoxide Alarm at a residence on East Church Street in Dodgeville Monday just after 9:30am . Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, and the Dodgeville Police Department all responded. Occupants of the residence were advised to evacuate the residence while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. Upon investigation by Dodgeville Fire, it was determined the source of the alarm was a water leak alarm.
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday
(KWQC) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire was at a standstill due to a crash Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are anticipating a 15-minute delay for motorists. Around 1 p.m., DOT officials said the...
Darlington police searching for man not heard from since October
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been heard from since October. Eugene Taylor, 75, is being considered missing and endangered. Family members and friends have not heard from him since mid- to late-October, the Darlington Police Department said Tuesday.
