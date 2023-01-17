Thousands of Philadelphians participated in volunteer work on Monday for MLK Day of Service. Here’s a look at some of them.

Read full article on original website
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Ultimate Job Interview with Derek Green
Anyone who’s ever applied for a job has been there: on the hot seat, facing potential employers, wracking our brain to answer the kind of abstract question that can show how we think — and how we’ll do on the job. For former City Councilmember Derek Green...
Philadelphia honors victims of Fairmount fire with exhibit at City Hall
It honors the 12 members of the McDonald family who lost their lives just over a year ago.
phillyvoice.com
Greening vacant lots in Philly raised surrounding property values by 4.3% in first year, Wharton study finds
A long-running program to clean up vacant lots in Philadelphia neighborhoods resulted in increased property values for homes within 1,000 feet of those formerly unkempt lots, according to research from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The study examined vacant lots in the city between 2007-2017, comparing 4,651...
abc27.com
Former Lt Gov Mike Stack to run for Philadelphia Mayor: Democratic party
(WPHL) – Former Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. According to Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady, Mike Stack came before the committee and announced his intentions to run for Philadelphia Mayor. Stack served as Pennsylvania’s 33rd Lieutenant Governor during Governor Tom Wolf’s first...
Philadelphia Housing Authority moves closer to starting construction at Westpark complex
After a three-year delay, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is moving forward with its plan to overhaul the Westpark Apartments, the agency’s only remaining high-rise complex in West Philadelphia. PHA’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agency’s revamped proposal Thursday for the 12-acre complex near 46th and Market Streets, as...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The People’s Planner
When Greg Heller’s young children ask him what he does for work, he answers them plainly: “I help people find affordable places to live.”. As city kids, Heller’s are acutely aware of housing issues around them, even if they lack the vocabulary to describe them. They see people experiencing homelessness; they see the contrast between restored mansions and falling-apart rowhomes. They may not have the language for what their father does, but as city dwellers, they get it.
Settlement reached over abuse claims at Philly-area school
PHILADELPHIA — A $3 million settlement will establish a fund for former students as part of a lawsuit alleging abuse and deprivation of education at a now-shuttered Pennsylvania juvenile justice facility. Former Glen Mills Schools students could receive both cash payments for those who experienced or witnessed abuse and...
phillygrub.blog
Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign
Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
Conshohocken Gun Detection Tech May Be the Answer to Safer SEPTA Subways
SEPTA and Conshohocken gun detection provider ZeroEyes are piloting use on subways in Philadelphia. SEPTA is rolling out a pilot program involving an AI gun detection system created by Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes, writes Chris Mc Loone for the Vision Systems Design. SEPTA is the first transit authority to deploy the system...
New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub
Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
phl17.com
“Trigger” documentary works to address Philadelphia gun violence
Gabriel Bryant joins Kelsey Fabian to discuss “Trigger” a documentary shedding light on Philadelphia’s gun violence. TRIGGER is both a call to understanding and a call to action about the roles each of us has to play in combating gun violence.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
‘People didn’t just bounce back’: Court records reveal troubling eviction trend for Philly renters
Philadelphia renters facing eviction are now deeper in debt than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And experts say the troubling shift doesn’t appear to be temporary. During the first three months of 2020, the median claim amount — typically how much a tenant owes their landlord in...
University City's Doro Bet adds Ethiopian flair to fried chicken, soul food classics
Sisters Hayat Ali and Mebruka Kane are creating an Ethiopian food empire in West Philadelphia with Doro Bet chicken as their new enticing endeavor.
