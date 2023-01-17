ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Thousands of Philadelphians participated in volunteer work on Monday for MLK Day of Service. Here’s a look at some of them.

By Stella Ragas and Theo Wyss-Flamm
The Philadelphia Citizen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Ultimate Job Interview with Derek Green

Anyone who’s ever applied for a job has been there: on the hot seat, facing potential employers, wracking our brain to answer the kind of abstract question that can show how we think — and how we’ll do on the job. For former City Councilmember Derek Green...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Former Lt Gov Mike Stack to run for Philadelphia Mayor: Democratic party

(WPHL) – Former Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. According to Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady, Mike Stack came before the committee and announced his intentions to run for Philadelphia Mayor. Stack served as Pennsylvania’s 33rd Lieutenant Governor during Governor Tom Wolf’s first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The People’s Planner

When Greg Heller’s young children ask him what he does for work, he answers them plainly: “I help people find affordable places to live.”. As city kids, Heller’s are acutely aware of housing issues around them, even if they lack the vocabulary to describe them. They see people experiencing homelessness; they see the contrast between restored mansions and falling-apart rowhomes. They may not have the language for what their father does, but as city dwellers, they get it.
BERLIN, PA
PennLive.com

Settlement reached over abuse claims at Philly-area school

PHILADELPHIA — A $3 million settlement will establish a fund for former students as part of a lawsuit alleging abuse and deprivation of education at a now-shuttered Pennsylvania juvenile justice facility. Former Glen Mills Schools students could receive both cash payments for those who experienced or witnessed abuse and...
GLEN MILLS, PA
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy