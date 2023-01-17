Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent
Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash Over Ditching Congress for Costa Rica
The GOP lawmaker has been reportedly vacationing with family in Costa Rica throughout the past week amid important events happening in Congress.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
George Santos Names Another Well-Known Liar As His Inspiration In Old Clip
"If he made it, it was time for everyone to have an opportunity," said Santos, who named former President Donald Trump as an inspiration behind his 2020 run.
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Humiliating George Santos Moment: 'A Beautiful Metaphor'
Santos' attempts to duck the press led to one very awkward scene.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
POLITICO
Bad blood between Madison Cawthorn and now-Rep. Chuck Edwards has continued in the new Congress in one particular area: Constituent casework.
Edwards says Cawthorn never turned over past files. What happened: The battle between former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) has continued into the new Congress — they're now fighting over whether the now former congressman provided adequate information to his successor on constituent service requests.
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down.Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign over the non-stop flood of allegations that he fabricated most of his résumé and biography, the freshman New York congressman has remained defiant. Even with most lawmakers from his home state urging him to quit, Santos has said he won’t leave Congress unless everyone who voted for him individually calls on him to...
Steube ‘making progress’ after spending night in ICU from a ladder fall
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is “making progress” after spending a night in the ICU following a 25-foot fall from a ladder on his property in Sarasota, Florida. The congressman was moved out of the ICU on Thursday afternoon and remains hospitalized “under the care of a great team,” his office said in a tweet. The update…
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
What Prompted the Bathroom Screaming Match Between Former MAGA Allies Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene?
At one time, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert stood shoulder to shoulder as two of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress. Now, however, after a bathroom blowout that saw the two congresswoman at each other's throats, the partnership appears to be a thing of the past.
Kevin McCarthy Admits He 'Always Had A Few Questions' About George Santos' Resume
The House speaker didn't, however, explain why he never asked them.
CNBC
Rep. George Santos pushes back on 'insane' reports he took funds for veteran's dying dog
"The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane," embattled Republican Rep. George Santos tweeted. The tweet refers to allegations that Santos years earlier had disappeared with thousands of dollars raised in a GoFundMe to cover the costs of a surgery for a disabled veteran's dog's stomach tumor.
Santos denies performing as a drag queen
Embattled first-term Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has denied reports that he competed in a drag queen beauty pageant in Brazil as he is currently facing a slew of federal investigations into accusations of lying and possible issues with campaign fundraising.
George Santos a ‘bad guy’ who did ‘bad things’ but should not be forced out, top Republican says
New York congressman’s résumé is largely fiction and campaign finance questions abide but support is vital for speaker McCarthy
After months of mystery over migrant flights, legislators with oversight ask no questions
Republican legislative leaders have avoided asking questions that could show the migrant flights violated their intent when they budgeted $12 million to remove migrants from Florida.
