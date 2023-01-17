Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Digital Trends
Don’t miss these laptop deals in Best Buy’s 4-day flash sale
Best Buy just launched a four-day flash sale, which is a great opportunity to buy a new laptop. The retailer has slashed the prices of various models from the best laptop brands, so the sheer number of offers may be overwhelming. To help you with your purchase, we’ve rounded up our top choices from the ongoing sale, but you need to decide quickly. These bargain prices will be drawing a lot of attention, which means you need to take advantage of the one that catches your eye as fast as you can because there’s no telling when stocks will run out.
Digital Trends
These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale
If you’re in search of some great laptop deals, HP is offering a lot of reasons not to walk away empty handed right now. Always one of the best laptop brands, HP is having a 72-hour flash sale that’s seeing major discounts on some of its most popular laptop models. Among these HP laptop deals are laptops from its Pavilion lineup, as well as monitors, PCs, and other laptop models. If you’re looking for something beyond a laptop, you can jump right in and shop the sale, but if a great deal on a great laptop is what you’re after, read onward for more details on the best laptop deals available in the HP 72-Hour Flash Sale.
Digital Trends
This powerful business laptop from Dell is 48% off today — save $580
The Dell Vostro 3420, a device that’s designed to boost your productivity, is currently available from Dell’s laptop deals with a 48% discount. It’s yours for just $629, for savings of $584 from its original price of $1,213. You won’t always see a powerful machine for nearly half its sticker price, so if you need a new laptop for a work-from-home setup or for your business, you won’t want to miss out on this offer.
Best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet
Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
Digital Trends
Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal
If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
CBS News
The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
Digital Trends
Looking for a cheap 4K monitor? Don’t miss this LG deal
Nothing beats a gorgeous 4K monitor. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just want the crispest spreadsheets possible on your work computer, 4K is the way to go. And hey, with desktop monitor deals like this, you might as well go for it. Right now LG has a 27-inch 4K monitor for only $300 after a $50 discount. Face it, if you have to stare at a screen all day, you might as well make it look as close to real life as possible. Grab this cheap 4K monitor while it’s on sale.
Digital Trends
Why the MacBook Pro is the perfect gaming laptop for me
Macs can game. In fact, my 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor can game so well, it’s become the best gaming laptop I’ve ever owned. I’m no Apple fanboy, either. I’m loyal to my Windows desktop gaming PC with its 12th-gen Intel i7 and a power-hungry RTX 2080 Ti GPU — and I always will be. But as I game less and less at home because of my family, my desktop barely gets used anymore. And that’s where my MacBook Pro steps in.
