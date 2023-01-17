Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys blunders vs 49ers lead to offseason questions
The season’s over for the Dallas Cowboys, but there’s still things to sort out. The 19-12 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers leaves an empty feeling where the hope of finally ending the long drought should be sitting. The game was intense, edge-of-seat action but from the beginning the feeling of impending doom seemed to be closing in on Dallas.
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to OTR bar following blowout win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
J.J. Watt gives endorsement of DeMeco Ryans as potential head coach
The Arizona Cardinals are in the process of hiring a new head coach. One of the candidates is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Ryans is a former teammate of recently retired defensive lineman J.J. Watt. Watt gave a ringing endorsement of Ryans as a potential head coach on...
LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from the Boot
Richard Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from the class of 2026. He is from New Orleans, where he plays for Edna Karr High School. The Edna Karr Cougars finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to Catholic-B.R. in the second round of the playoffs. With Edna Karr...
Comments / 0