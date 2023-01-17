ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Small plane makes emergency landing on California beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane made a safe emergency landing on a state beach on the San Diego County coast Thursday morning, authorities said. Three people aboard the plane got out and there were no reports of injuries, California State Parks said in a statement to KGTV.
UCSD plays Long Beach State after Anderson's 26-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-12, 2-5 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays the Long Beach State Beach after Roddie Anderson III scored 26 points in UCSD's 71-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Tritons are 3-5 on their home court. UCSD gives...
UC RIVERSIDE 74, UC DAVIS 72

Percentages: FG .466, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Cameron 2-3, Hartwell 2-6, Salaridze 1-1, Owens 1-2, Olbrich 0-1, Pickens 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Turner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Salaridze). Turnovers: 13 (Cameron 3, Olbrich 3, Martinez 2, Pullin 2, Hartwell, Pickens, Salaridze). Steals: 5...
Loyola Marymount 68, No. 6 Gonzaga 67

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (14-7) Leaupepe 5-9 0-0 11, Issanza 0-1 0-0 0, Ahrens 2-6 0-0 5, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, Shelton 11-23 2-4 27, Anderson 6-11 1-1 15, Graham 3-4 3-5 9, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 7-12 68. GONZAGA (16-4) Timme 5-12 7-12 17, Watson...
