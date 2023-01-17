FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (10-1) defeated the West Milford Highlanders (1-10) 74-52 on Tuesday, January 17. The win extended Fair Lawn’s winning streak to ten straight games. Senior Brandon Barker exploded for a career-high 31 points to lead the way for the Cutters. Barker was aggressive attacking the basket, drawing contact and finishing. He was rewarded with nine free throws and hit them all. Barker also knocked down two threes from beyond the arc. He had everything going and turned in a sensational performance in a dominant win for the Cutters. Junior Jianni Moran recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Junior Tim Smith nearly recorded a double-double, as well with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Fair Lawn will turn their attention to a matchup with Paramus at home on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m.

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO