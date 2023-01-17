Read full article on original website
Portledge (NY) defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls ice hockey recap
Lilli Warnock led Morristown-Beard with a goal and an assist, but it would fall to Portledge (NY), being bested 6-2 at the Twin Oaks Ice Arena in Morris Township. Morristown-Beard (5-2-2) trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored a goal in the second with Portledge also scoring one, making the score 4-1. Portledge would outscore Morristown-Beard 2-1 in the third to take the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 26-17 in the game.
bvmsports.com
Field Hockey Adds Ava Cickavage
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers field hockey has announced the addition of a new student-athlete to the team. Ava Cickavage, a native of Moorestown, N.J., joins the Scarlet Knights following a transfer from Wake Forest University. “We are thrilled Ava is coming home to join the Scarlet Knights,” head coach Meredith Civico said. “As a transfer student-athlete she has proven Division…
Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Tops Piscataway, 58-46
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team opened a 15-point halftime lead and went on to a 58-46 victory over Piscataway on Tuesday. Harmehar Chhabra scored 20 points and ripped down 16 rebounds for the Vikings (9-4), who outscored Piscataway, 20-7, in the second quarter to take a 32-17 halftime lead. Kalani Antoine scored 15 points for South Brunswick, which needed a 20-10 showing in the final quarter to put the Chiefs (5-10) away after they'd closed to within two points after three quarters.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap
JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
HS Basketball: Fair Lawn Dominates West Milford in Tenth Straight Win
FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (10-1) defeated the West Milford Highlanders (1-10) 74-52 on Tuesday, January 17. The win extended Fair Lawn’s winning streak to ten straight games. Senior Brandon Barker exploded for a career-high 31 points to lead the way for the Cutters. Barker was aggressive attacking the basket, drawing contact and finishing. He was rewarded with nine free throws and hit them all. Barker also knocked down two threes from beyond the arc. He had everything going and turned in a sensational performance in a dominant win for the Cutters. Junior Jianni Moran recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Junior Tim Smith nearly recorded a double-double, as well with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Fair Lawn will turn their attention to a matchup with Paramus at home on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m.
South Plainfield over Perth Amboy - Boys Basketball recap
Brandon Dean recorded 18 points for South Plainfield in its 59-46 win over Perth Amboy in South Plainfield. Abdul Adebule and Michael Mendez were each in double figures for South Plainfield with 10 points each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman says
“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects.”
Labreya Lewis leads Winslow over Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Labreya Lewis led with a game-high 32 points as Winslow held off a surging Seneca to win, 55-52, in Tabernacle. Aiyonna Alexander added 10 points for Winslow (5-8), which led 27-20 at the half and then held on as Seneca (3-8) finished with a 21-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap
Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
Madison edges Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Maloney made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 15 points to lead Madison to a narrow victory at home over Mountain Lakes, 51-49. Zach Taddeo added eight points while Evan Colao and Gavin Randall chipped in seven points apiece for Madison (8-5), which more than 40% of its points from beyond the 3-point arc.
Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win
Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
No. 8 Ramapo tops Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Peyton Seals led Ramapo, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20 as it defeated Hackensack 64-43 in Hackensack. The game was tied at 27 at the half, but Ramapo would outscore Hackensack 37-16 in the second half. Wyatt Eglinton Manner also had eight points. Ramapo improves to 14-1 this season...
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North
Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
Inside unbeaten start of Cinnaminson boys basketball, South Jersey's last undefeated team
If practice does indeed make perfect, then it’s understandable why the Cinnaminson High School boys’ basketball has yet to lose a game this season. “We haven’t had a bad practice,” head coach Mike Fries said. Yes, drills have gone poorly. Yes, mistakes have been made, but...
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
Fast start takes Hoboken over McNair - Girls basketball recap
Emma Conway collected 17 points as Hoboken held on to an early lead to win, 46-36, over McNair in Jersey City. Jolie Jacobelli added 10 points for Hoboken (7-4), which opened with a 17-7 run and led 25-16 at halftime. London Whitten led everyone with 18 points while Alyssah Evia...
