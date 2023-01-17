Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man is charged with mail theft
KENNEWICK – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with felony mail theft after officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for suspicious circumstances. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Christopher Michael A. Cook, 29, was reportedly taking mail out of multiple mailboxes...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement is seeking Tias
MISSION – The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reports Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, escaped on Monday from the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services facility in St. Helens and is believed to be heading to the Pendleton area. Tias had entered a guilty plea for manslaughter and was due to be sentenced on April 10.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police looking for suspected shooter
PROSSER – The Prosser Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. Police said the 32-year-old victim from Grandview and suspect know each other. They were involved in an altercation earlier in the day. The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD nabs alleged serial thief
On January 17, 2023 at about 10:45 a.m., Pendleton Police Department personnel arrested Jensen Daniel Hart, a 25-year-old Pendleton resident after a short foot pursuit in the area of Stillman Park. Jensen was the suspect in a rash of retail thefts from various business in Pendleton from October 10, 2022 thru January 16, 2023. All total, Jensen is suspected of victimizing nine (9) separate business during his spree. Those businesses include:
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP rescues a kidnap victim
ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
610KONA
KEPR
Local Law Enforcement sees multiple DUI accidents over the last week
Tri-Cities Wash. — Kennewick Police kept busy over the holiday weekend with multiple DUI arrests and crashes. Police say Friday alone, there were three arrests for driving under the influence. Kennewick police tell us they also responded to a hit and run, a negligent driver, and a driver with...
610KONA
Driver Fails Roundabout Test in Kennewick, Busted With Drugs
A speeding driver in Kennewick Tuesday night not only crashed through a roundabout but also tried to hide drugs. The driver was seen trying to stash drugs near the scene. Around 7:20 PM Kennewick Officers responded to a familiar area, the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg. Much like 4th and Union and other intersections, these roundabouts have always 'won' against speeding drivers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
nbcrightnow.com
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
The Kennewick man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move...
elkhornmediagroup.com
$1,500 Going to Union County’s K-9 Molly
LA GRANDE – Just as law enforcement supports the community, the community often supports law enforcement back. One company, Paul Swigert Country Financial, gave back to their local sheriff’s office in a big way and made one K-9 the happiest police dog this side of the Cascades. Giving...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP offers in-depth look at recent cases
The following is a news release from Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber and highlights recent efforts to crack down on property thefts:. In the fall of 2022, local law enforcement noted an increase in property theft. Patrol Officers from many jurisdictions took reports of thefts from storage units, cars, mail boxes and people’s residences. These incidents were having a significant impact on local residents and local leaders began working the cases collaboratively.
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates fatal crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA – A woman from Walla Walla was killed on U.S. 12 westbound Monday afternoon after her 2014 Buick Encore left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and came to rest down an embankment. The Washington State Patrol reports Deborah M. Backous, 68, died at the scene. The cause...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Council considers clamping down on RVs as homes
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has had the first reading of a proposed change to the city’s traffic ordinance that would regulate recreational vehicles parked in public places. The change would basically ban RVs from parking on public streets to be used as living spaces. There are...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
