Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival, which will be held in a new location this year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets for the show, which runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, will go on sale on Thursday, January 19 at 10am for fan early access (sign up to get on the list at GovBall.com). There's also special presale starting today for Citi cardmembers. Here's all the ticketing info. More than 60 artists will perform at the festival; we've got the full list below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO