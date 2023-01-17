ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of NYC’s most expensive sushi restaurants reopens its more affordable spot next week

Sushi spenders in the know know that Noz is one of the top luxe destinations in NYC—times two. Chef Nozomu Abe opened the original Sushi Noz with restaurateur brothers Joshua Foulquier and David Foulquier on the Upper East Side in 2018, and today its omakase is priced at $495 per person, including gratuity but before drinks and tax. The trio’s Noz 17 followed in 2021, presently priced at $400 to $435 per person, with the same caveat.
The Governors Ball 2023 lineup has been announced and it’s amazing

Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival, which will be held in a new location this year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets for the show, which runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, will go on sale on Thursday, January 19 at 10am for fan early access (sign up to get on the list at GovBall.com). There's also special presale starting today for Citi cardmembers. Here's all the ticketing info. More than 60 artists will perform at the festival; we've got the full list below.
Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?

This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
A ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon is taking over the former Carolines space on Broadway

News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we're pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space: According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event

There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
