Calming new artwork at Penn Station brings the outside in
Inside the busiest train station in America, taking a moment to slow down can feel unnatural. But new artwork inside Penn Station combats that feeling by bringing the natural world inside. As part of the Art at Amtrak program, Brooklyn-based artist Derrick Adams created oversized installations throughout the train station...
You can walk under this giant colorful archway in downtown Manhattan right now
“Pulse Portal,” an art installation by sculpture artist Davis McCarty that was shown at Burning Man in 2016, is now on display at Brookfield Place’s Waterfront Plaza—and it’s a creative piece of work that you definitely want to see in person. The eye-catching, 20-foot-tall archway is...
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
You can ride a vintage train from 1948 along the Hudson River starting next month
The beloved Hudson River Rail Excursion is back for the year!. Starting February through November, folks will get to travel aboard two restored railroad cars from 1948, which actually have official names: Tavern-Lounge No. 43 and Hickory Creek. Tickets will go on sale on this website on January 20 and...
How to get tickets to the Madonna concert at Madison Square Garden this summer
Ladies and gentlemen, the reigning queen of music, Madonna, is officially going on tour. The star nearly "broke the Internet" when she announced her 12th concert tour, dubbed Celebration, yesterday, during which she will perform some of the greatest and most recognizable hits from her four-decades-long career. The 35-date run...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: Could the Statue of Liberty rekindle my love for NYC?
They say "behind every strong man is a strong woman." I’ll add that inside of every 151-foot-tall strong woman are two park rangers, perched in the corners of her crown, advising you on the best angles for your photos. “If you look down, you can see her tablet,” one...
One of NYC’s most expensive sushi restaurants reopens its more affordable spot next week
Sushi spenders in the know know that Noz is one of the top luxe destinations in NYC—times two. Chef Nozomu Abe opened the original Sushi Noz with restaurateur brothers Joshua Foulquier and David Foulquier on the Upper East Side in 2018, and today its omakase is priced at $495 per person, including gratuity but before drinks and tax. The trio’s Noz 17 followed in 2021, presently priced at $400 to $435 per person, with the same caveat.
We're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history
If you're dreaming of snowy days, well ... keep dreaming. Or maybe try a winter getaway from NYC because the city is experiencing a long, snow-free stretch. In fact, we're in the midst of the fourth-longest snow-free streak since record-keeping began, according to New York Metro Weather. Today marks the 314th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in NYC.
You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter
While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible. The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO...
The Governors Ball 2023 lineup has been announced and it’s amazing
Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival, which will be held in a new location this year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets for the show, which runs Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, will go on sale on Thursday, January 19 at 10am for fan early access (sign up to get on the list at GovBall.com). There's also special presale starting today for Citi cardmembers. Here's all the ticketing info. More than 60 artists will perform at the festival; we've got the full list below.
The 9 types of subway riders you see during rush hour in NYC
As the melting pot of the city, the NYC subway promises unique people-watching every time you swipe through the turnstile. If you hop on during the morning or afternoon rush hours, the typical sights and sounds escalate to countless “you had to be there” moments. The next time...
This giant glowing lantern will illuminate the Garment District next week
A new kinetic installation is scheduled to go up on the Broadway plazas in the Garment District between 39th and 40th Streets next week and stay open to the public through February 24. Dubbed "Living Lantern," the piece will actually be fueled by the wind and viewers will get to...
Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall
Here's some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won't set any earlier than that for months.
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its "Extending Transit's Reach" plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
Let me tell you—NYC holds the key to conquering your New Year’s resolutions
Ah, a fresh new year. Now that we're 18 days into 2023, you've likely started to form new habits (experts say it takes at least 18 days to start habit-forming) or you've given up on your resolutions already. Either way—or even if you haven’t made any resolutions at all—we’ve got...
Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?
This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
A ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon is taking over the former Carolines space on Broadway
News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we're pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space: According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
Four things to know about the brand new Whole Foods on Wall Street
It's always a big deal when a new Whole Foods opens. With its legions of fans, the upscale grocery store sells the sorts of organic and pesticide-free products that New Yorkers have come to rely on to stock their tiny kitchens. If the amount of people who attended the opening...
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event
There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
