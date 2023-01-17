Read full article on original website
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Viewpoint: Idaho Gov. Little discusses Moscow murders
Gov. Little said he did have an opportunity to talk with the victims' parents. You can watch the full interview on KTVB's Viewpoint at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
City of Lewiston issues boil water order, some schools closed Wednesday
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston has ordered a boil water order and is asking customers to conserve water after a reservoir failure. The order is for all City of Lewiston customers. The order does not include Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers. Due to the order and...
Snowpack, water supply looking good - for now
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its most recent Idaho Snowpack and Water Supply Outlook Report, which shows that the state is on track to replenish its water supply. The report, however, comes with a caveat – we were in the same position now as we were this time...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 659 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 659 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths in the last week.
Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash
BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
Idaho Transportation Department to Launch New 511 Mobile App and Site next Monday
IDAHO - On January 23, 2023, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will launch a new Idaho 511 App and update its website. Drivers will need to download a new version of the app to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same.
Reservoir failure prompts City of Lewiston to issue Boil Water Alert Order
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston issued a Boil Water Alert Order Wednesday morning after a rupture occurred to the city’s high reservoir around 4 a.m. The city said the rupture occurred along 16th Avenue, resulting in localized flooding. The Boil Water Alert Order was issued around 7 a.m. for all City of Lewiston water customers, and remains in...
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California
The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible
A website called LoveProperty released an article titled, The World's Most Incredible Homes. The second house on the list is from right here in Idaho. The website says "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."
The Truth About The 23% of People In Idaho And How Toxic It Is
I would have never thought this was possible in Idaho, but this number is crazy! According to Stacker.com "Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water—with many people living in affected communities unaware of the damage being caused." Do you know where...
Bestselling author writing book on University of Idaho student murders
NEW YORK — A bestselling author of crime stories and other nonfiction works is working on a book about the stabbing deaths last fall of four students at the University of Idaho. Howard Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or release...
Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”
Ammon Bundy has fought the law at the city, county, state, and federal levels. Mr. Bundy indeed has opposed the law and won. However, a civil lawsuit against him by Saint Luke's Hospital Systems caused the one-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate to ask for help from several unlikely public officials. In...
Here comes the dreaded high pressure
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
