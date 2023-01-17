Read full article on original website
27 First News
Scott Boserman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease. Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman. He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, 61, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home, after being released from the hospital. Dorothy was born March 21, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard, Sr. and Nancy Cromer Ferry. Dorothy was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High...
27 First News
Anthony Giampetro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased. Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.
27 First News
Roslyn F. Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side. Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.
27 First News
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
27 First News
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
27 First News
Michael Grant Hamilton, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.
27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
27 First News
Gerald J. Arendas, Coitsville, Ohio
COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald J. Arendas, 76, of Coitsville, died Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 22, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Steve and Anna (Kocurek) Arendas and had been a lifelong area...
27 First News
Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on June 6, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Phillips) Mather. Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Goshen...
27 First News
Lawrence J. McKenna, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. McKenna, 91 passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 15, at his home. Larry was born March 15, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of Lawrence and Marie Danko McKenna. He attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948. After graduation,...
27 First News
Robert L. Mauldin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert L. Mauldin, 73, departed this life, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mr. Mauldin was born August 12, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Robert L. and Eleanor Chaphill Mauldin. He was a high school graduate and earned a bachelor’s...
27 First News
Robert Kester, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kester, 63 of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 15 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health E.R. Youngstown. Robert was born May 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated...
27 First News
David Allen Lavorini, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Lavorini, 68, died peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. David was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lido and Dorothy Rice Lavorini. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Pittsburgh and...
27 First News
Allie V. Walker, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allie V. Walker, Jr. will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Allie V. Walker, Jr. was born on September 25, 1967 to Elder...
27 First News
Shaffer V. Cormell, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaffer V. Cormell, 93 of Austintown, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, November 27 at St. Elizabeth /Mercy Health Care Center of Youngstown, Ohio. Shaffer was born March 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Vonia and Alma B. (Ireland) Cormell and was...
27 First News
Mary Lou Latisi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Latisi, 96, died peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by her family. She was born August 14, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Emma Rittberger Becker. Mary Lou graduated from Chaney High School and...
27 First News
Allen L. Donley, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen L. Donley, 84, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Al was born June 8, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late Emmet and Alice Doyle Donley. Al was a graduate of Chaney High School and...
27 First News
Michael J. Sheridan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” J. Sheridan, 82, passed peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Hospice House with his family at his side. Mike was born June 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Robert F. and Lucille McBride Sheridan, he was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Mona Lisa Farabee, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 13, 2023, Mona Lisa Farabee, age 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at her home. She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1964, to the Bud Leroy Farabee and the late Doris Irene (Rogers) Farabee Ritter.
