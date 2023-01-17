Age of Empires 2 finally comes to Xbox and Cloud Gaming in January

What you need to know

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass on January 31, 2023.

This is a classic game remastered for modern enjoyment.

The historical campaign boasts over 200 hours of playtime or you can engage in online co-op or competitive multiplayer.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition already came to PC back in 2019, however, it's just now coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass this year. According to a tweet from the Xbox Twitter account, this remastered classic releases on January 31 and is currently available for pre-install via Xbox Game Pass or preorder from Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

Gameplay centers around players controlling a small number of characters and using them to build and strengthen a civilization. As time goes on, players can acquire stronger weaponry and better means of acquiring materials. In the single-player campaign, players engage in historical battles with content that can last for over 200 hours. The Definitive Edition includes all previous expansions from back in the day along with a brand-new expansion for players to enjoy.

This game also offers both co-op and competitive multiplayer for two to eight players online. Anyone with an Xbox Game Pass membership can go in and pre-install the game or those who have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S can purchase the game on its own for $20.

The original Age of Empires 2 released back in 1999 and is still considered by many to be one of the best multiplayer games of all time.

