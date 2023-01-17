Read full article on original website
27 First News
Scott Boserman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease. Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman. He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, 61, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home, after being released from the hospital. Dorothy was born March 21, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard, Sr. and Nancy Cromer Ferry. Dorothy was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High...
27 First News
Michael Grant Hamilton, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.
27 First News
Anthony Giampetro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased. Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.
27 First News
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
27 First News
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
27 First News
Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on June 6, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Phillips) Mather. Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Goshen...
27 First News
Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., North Jackson Township, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm. Besides his mother,...
27 First News
Thelma J. Chizmar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. Chizmar, 90, a lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown. Thelma was born June 23, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sherman and Genevieve...
27 First News
Gerald J. Arendas, Coitsville, Ohio
COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald J. Arendas, 76, of Coitsville, died Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 22, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Steve and Anna (Kocurek) Arendas and had been a lifelong area...
27 First News
Lawrence J. McKenna, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. McKenna, 91 passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 15, at his home. Larry was born March 15, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of Lawrence and Marie Danko McKenna. He attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948. After graduation,...
27 First News
Robert L. Mauldin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert L. Mauldin, 73, departed this life, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mr. Mauldin was born August 12, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Robert L. and Eleanor Chaphill Mauldin. He was a high school graduate and earned a bachelor’s...
27 First News
Allen L. Donley, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen L. Donley, 84, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Al was born June 8, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late Emmet and Alice Doyle Donley. Al was a graduate of Chaney High School and...
27 First News
Jack Utley, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Utley, age 81 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1942 in Diamond, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar F. Utley and Margaret (Joseph) Utley. Jack...
27 First News
Mary Lou Latisi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Latisi, 96, died peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by her family. She was born August 14, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Emma Rittberger Becker. Mary Lou graduated from Chaney High School and...
27 First News
Mona Lisa Farabee, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 13, 2023, Mona Lisa Farabee, age 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at her home. She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1964, to the Bud Leroy Farabee and the late Doris Irene (Rogers) Farabee Ritter.
27 First News
Michael J. Sheridan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” J. Sheridan, 82, passed peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Hospice House with his family at his side. Mike was born June 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Robert F. and Lucille McBride Sheridan, he was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Patricia Louise Cooper, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Cooper, 82 of Austintown, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2023 at Victoria House. Patricia was born October 24, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. She worked as Interim Christian Education Director for three years and then at the Austintown Community Church Preschool for 18...
27 First News
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
