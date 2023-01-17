YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased. Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.

