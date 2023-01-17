Read full article on original website
Households are spending $371 more per month, and economists aren't sure it'll fall further
Sticker shock is real at the grocery store. Economists believe we may not reach pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers despite "falling" prices.
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
These Americans are spending more than they earn
Low wages and high prices collided for a share of U.S. households across income groups, according to Morning Consult and the Consumer Price Index. The American Family Survey said that’s a concern.
Biden touts rising wages, but inflation has kept workers from enjoying the benefits
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted Americans' rising wages over the weekend, but a closer look shows there is more to the story. “More Americans have health insurance than ever in history,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Fewer families are facing foreclosure today than before the pandemic. And wages are climbing faster than prices.” While wages have increased during Biden’s presidency, soaring inflation has eroded and often surpassed any...
Things may finally be looking up for middle class America
The sharp rise in gas and auto prices, particularly used car prices, had an outsized effect on inflation-driven economic disparities across a number of demographics. As the price of used cars, fuel, and many consumer goods rose over the past couple of years due to persistently high inflation, the sting hasn’t been felt equally among all American households.
Our Current Recession Is Going To Turn Into A Rich-cession In 2023
Wealthy Americans could get hurt more than usual this year
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
Here's how much money it takes to be considered middle class in 20 major U.S. cities
The middle class has been shrinking throughout the last five decades as more Americans have entered either the upper or lower income brackets, according to Pew Research Center. The latest data from 2021 shows the share of the population in the middle class continues to hover around 50%, around where...
Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.
The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
One chart shows that a much-feared wave of mass layoffs has yet to crash into the US economy
Unemployment claims and layoff rate data both indicate that despite cuts at some large companies, the broader economy still isn't seeing big layoffs.
Gallup Poll shows more Americans are putting off medical care due to cost
The percentage of Americans who postponed medical care cost payments due to cost has grown in the past year, according to a new Gallup poll.
Millennials are now the 'roommate generation' after being squeezed out of homeownership by high housing costs, said Redfin CEO
"The only solution is for home prices to fall," Glenn Kelman said of the struggle millennial homebuyers face during a Barron's Live podcast episode.
America, it’s time to pay the demographic piper
With low fertility, higher mortality, population aging and rising illegal immigration, it’s time for America to pay the demographic piper. The U.S. fertility rate is now well below the replacement level of about two births per woman. The country’s fertility rate in 2021 was 1.66 births per woman or less than half the peak rate of 3.7 births per woman in the late 1950s.
Millennials Earning $100K+ No Longer Drawn to California and New York — What’s Driving Them Elsewhere?
During the pandemic when more than 17% of Americans worked from home, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, it wasn't unusual to see professionals relocating to places like Florida or even Hawaii....
Retail sales slumped in December as Americans braced for slower economy
Americans pulled back their spending at stores and restaurants in December amid the mounting toll of high inflation and concerns about the future of the economy, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. U.S. retailers and restaurants made $677.1 billion in sales in December, down 1.1 percent from...
