New York State

The Center Square

Biden touts rising wages, but inflation has kept workers from enjoying the benefits

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted Americans' rising wages over the weekend, but a closer look shows there is more to the story. “More Americans have health insurance than ever in history,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Fewer families are facing foreclosure today than before the pandemic. And wages are climbing faster than prices.” While wages have increased during Biden’s presidency, soaring inflation has eroded and often surpassed any...
Fortune

Things may finally be looking up for middle class America

The sharp rise in gas and auto prices, particularly used car prices, had an outsized effect on inflation-driven economic disparities across a number of demographics. As the price of used cars, fuel, and many consumer goods rose over the past couple of years due to persistently high inflation, the sting hasn’t been felt equally among all American households.
CBS LA

Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.

The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

America, it’s time to pay the demographic piper

With low fertility, higher mortality, population aging and rising illegal immigration, it’s time for America to pay the demographic piper. The U.S. fertility rate is now well below the replacement level of about two births per woman. The country’s fertility rate in 2021 was 1.66 births per woman or less than half the peak rate of 3.7 births per woman in the late 1950s.
AOL Corp

Retail sales slumped in December as Americans braced for slower economy

Americans pulled back their spending at stores and restaurants in December amid the mounting toll of high inflation and concerns about the future of the economy, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. U.S. retailers and restaurants made $677.1 billion in sales in December, down 1.1 percent from...

