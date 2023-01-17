Read full article on original website
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
LOUIS CALVETTI, 89
Louis M. Calvetti, 89 of Indiana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Clune to the late Louis Emelio and Sophia Cecelia (Sledzik) Calvetti. Louis graduated from Elders Ridge High school in 1951 and then proudly served in the...
RICHARD L. CAMPBELL, 91
Richard L. “Dick” Campbell, 91 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born December 09, 1931 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Dean Campbell and Nellie (George) Campbell. Dick was a graduate of Indiana...
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
W.Va. man gets 4 years for stealing millions in mining equipment in Armstrong, Indiana counties
A former Beckley, W.Va. man has been sentenced to four years in prison and three years supervised release for stealing nearly $3 million worth of specialized mining equipment from Armstrong and Indiana counties. David Stanley was sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh on Tuesday after pleading guilty in November 2019...
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
Johnstown healthcare center holds grand opening
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Caring Healthcare Network (CHN) held its grand opening at its location in Richland Township on Wednesday, Jan. 18., with a ribbon cutting alongside the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials. Dr. Candice Widuch independently owns the office, located at 1481 Eisenhower Boulevard, despite two other Caring Healthcare […]
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
DOROTHY J. HALMES, 97
Dorothy J. Halmes, 97, of Coral, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home. The daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 11, 1925, in Coral, PA. After graduating from Homer City High School in 1942, Dorothy moved to...
Manhunt for fugitive comes to end in Maryland, acting Somerset County DA says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-state search for a “major drug dealer” accused of leading police on a chase, escaping, and then stealing two different vehicles has come to an end. Neil Tressler was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service at a motel in Frostburg, Maryland, on Jan. 12, according to Acting Somerset County […]
HARASSMENT CHARGES FILED AGAINST GREENSBURG MAN
State police have charged a Greensburg man with harassment after an incident Monday morning. Troopers say 74-year-old Glen David Oeler made several outgoing calls to-or-from the Westmoreland County Jail with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, namely his ex-spouse, who was identified only as a 67-year-old woman from Penn Run. They say Oeler called the woman twice per day between January 12 and 16 after being told not to contact her, which violated Section 2709 subsection A-3 of the PA Crimes Code.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
2 juveniles arrested after making shooting threats at Pa. school district: police
Authorities recently announced two juveniles were arrested after making school shooting threats in Cambria County in Pa. Greater Johnstown School District received two threats earlier in the week, according to Johnstown police. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,” said Cambria...
Allegheny County detectives accuse contractor of failing to do work in Hampton, Bethel Park after being paid
Detectives with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office have charged a McKeesport man with home improvement fraud after investigating complaints from residents in Hampton and Bethel Park. John Fritzius III, 54, of the 500 block of Lincoln Way was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of theft by deception,...
Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood. Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
Man hit by train in Connellsville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was hit by a train in Connellsville on Tuesday.He was hit in front of the police station at Arch Street and East Crawford Avenue. The man lost his arm, but he survived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
DOWNTOWN INDIANA, INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has secured an agreement to bring Downtown Indiana, Incorporated into a partnership arrangement. According to a news release, the agreement officially took effect on January 1st, with efforts to unite the two organizations going on since the fall of 2021. Chamber president Mark Hillard...
