Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Steelers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To 1-Year Contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon. They signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year deal. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. Miller didn't play during the 2022 season after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. He's someone who they ...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
FOX Sports
Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Will Justin Jefferson become NFL’s highest-paid WR this offseason?
That was part of Justin Jefferson’s answer to a question about whether he wanted to remain in Minnesota long term following the Vikings’ season-ending playoff loss to the New York Giants. Jefferson cemented his status as not only the NFL’s best wide receiver in the 2022 campaign, but...
Comments / 0