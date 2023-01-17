ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Steelers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To 1-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon. They signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year deal. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. Miller didn't play during the 2022 season after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. He's someone who they ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
FOX Sports

Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy