GRANVILLE, Ohio (January 17, 2023) – Big Red fencing has come a long way. In only its fourth year of existence, the Denison University varsity women's fencing program has moved into national prominence as the Big Red were ranked 22nd overall and No. 3 in NCAA Division III in the newest Season Performance Index (SPI) ratings. Only Johns Hopkins University (No. 1) and Wellesley College (No. 2) ranked higher in Division III. That is quite an accomplishment for a program that three short years before was made up of beginners who had never held a fencing weapon in their hands.

GRANVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO