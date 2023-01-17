Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing
Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
denisonbigred.com
Women’s fencing rises to No. 3 in Division III SPI ratings for first time in program history
GRANVILLE, Ohio (January 17, 2023) – Big Red fencing has come a long way. In only its fourth year of existence, the Denison University varsity women's fencing program has moved into national prominence as the Big Red were ranked 22nd overall and No. 3 in NCAA Division III in the newest Season Performance Index (SPI) ratings. Only Johns Hopkins University (No. 1) and Wellesley College (No. 2) ranked higher in Division III. That is quite an accomplishment for a program that three short years before was made up of beginners who had never held a fencing weapon in their hands.
Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Basketball's Performance
Ohio State's men's basketball program is heading in the wrong direction. The Buckeyes fell to Nebraska on Wednesday night, losing their fifth straight game under head coach Chris Holtmann. Ohio State entered the 2022-23 season with relatively high expectations, but right now, the Buckeyes ...
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
Why Jim Harbaugh’s return to Michigan is the best thing that could have happened for Ohio State football
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Big Ten college football fan base can finally exhale this week. Those fans waited anxiously for Jim Harbaugh to decide his coaching future. They needed him to stay in Ann Arbor. We’re talking, of course, about Ohio State fans -- no, that is not a typo....
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
Nebraska Basketball: Quick hits for NU’s game against Ohio State
The Nebraska basketball program has a bit of a prove-it game on Wednesday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Huskers can find a way to win against OSU, it might turn their season in a very interesting direction. A loss and you’ve got to wonder if Fred Hoiberg might be placing himself back on the hotseat.
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The Ohio State Buckeyes were a play away from defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. As good as Georgia looked against TCU in the Championship Game, Ohio State should have beaten them a week earlier. Now Ohio State will look to bounce back in 2023 without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other players who move on to the NFL.
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s...
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now. The University Area Commission rejected a proposed 8-story student apartment complex on the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and High Street at its January meeting Wednesday night. After emphatic public […]
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan and James Jeter
Sept. 2, 2022 | Morgan (Salisbury) and James Jeter’s love story began where they both least expected: at work. Both in the car business, Morgan visited the dealership where James worked to lead a training. Although they lived two hours apart at the time, with Morgan in Columbus and James in Canton, and knowing they’d have to keep their relationship a secret from their employers, they were determined to make it work.
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
