Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Planning a bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale? The perfect bachelorette party itineraryGenni FranklinFort Lauderdale, FL
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
WPBF News 25
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance
FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’
The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
The School District of Palm Beach County officially has a new security policy on the books. School board members on Wednesday night unanimously approved the new rules.
secretmiami.com
Walk Through Interactive Light Sculptures At This Free, Five-Day Broward Art Festival
Art lovers, rejoice! IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s free, third-annual art and light festival is returning Wednesday, January 25. Presented by the Broward Cultural Division in Partnership with Mad Arts, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, doubling in size with more art and larger activations!
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
WSVN-TV
Family of bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run continue to ask public for information leading to arrest
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a South Florida man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, his loved ones have not given up on justice. They are hoping their pleas will lead to an arrest. The victim, was a father and son, only 22 years old and was in school...
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
WPBF News 25
Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi makes a surprise appearance in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheHanley Foundation is committed to fighting addiction among Palm Beach County youth. Thursday was their Palm Beach dinner and the people inside were stunned by the celebrity guest that showed up. At the Sailfish Club on Palm Beach, the emcee of the event made a...
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
cw34.com
IA probe finds PBSO deputy forged doctor notes, misused sick leave policy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A discrepancy on a sick note led to an Internal Affairs investigation into a PBSO deputy for allegedly misusing sick leave and forging notes from doctors. The deputy, Edward Williams, resigned, while still under investigation, in August 2022. The investigation began more than...
Pizzaiolo Italian Cafe to Reopen as Darios Fort Lauderdale
The family-owned Italian restaurant is moving into a larger space just down the street
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in yards across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
wflx.com
Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Anti-Semitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton. Police said a projector and generator were used at an AT&T building at 325 Gardenia St. to show words and the image about 9 p.m. Saturday. Mike Jachles, a...
cw34.com
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
Comments / 0