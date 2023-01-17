ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance

FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’

The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy