PYMNTS

Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR

Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
ValueWalk

Google Trends Data Reveals UK’s Crypto Search Calendar

Searches for Crypto Terms peaked the highest in May, with Luna Crypto at 1731%. February is UK’s second high-alert month, with the term” is Crypto safe” search up by 189%. These are the times Crypto searches spiked in the UK. A new study by crypto trading guide...
Reuters

UK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Inflation-pinched British consumers cut their shopping by the most in the key month of December in at least 25 years, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas boost for the country's flagging retail sector.
PYMNTS

UK’s Marks & Spencer Eyes More Food Halls, Less Apparel

British retailer M&S is making investments focused on offering food and an omnichannel experience. The firm is investing 480 million pounds (about $586 million) to open 20 new stores across the United Kingdom within the next year, including eight full-line clothing, home, and food stores and 12 food halls, M&S said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release.
ValueWalk

Global Recession Fears Rise But Deliveroo And Dunelm Show Resilience

NZ dollar largely shrugs off Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation. Investors focus on recession fears with falls on Wall Street and FTSE 100 opening lower. Microsoft the latest tech giant to announce big tech lay offs. Japanese exports to China fall indicating weak demand in the world’s second largest economy...
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
CNBC

Holiday retail sales tanked, but trucking data shows e-commerce wasn't the issue

DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...

