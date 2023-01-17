ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Preparing Finances For A Recession

With many economists predicting a recession sometime soon, it’s wise to start preparing just in case. There are numerous ways to improve your financial situation regardless of your income level. Here’s how to get started, plus tips on what not to do during an economic slump. Table of...
ValueWalk

What Does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?

Nu Holdings may be seen as an unusual holding in Buffett’s portfolio, but there’s a good reason for it. The company has a huge addressable market in South America, adding millions of new users to its digital platforms every month. Wall Street also believes its share could double...
crowdfundinsider.com

European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million

October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
C. Heslop

Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
AOL Corp

4 reasons to change your tax withholdings

One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
