Former LSU football star Joe Burrow is busy working to get his Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. He is apparently preoccupied with practice and strategy in getting ready for this Sunday's road game at Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals are 13-4 on the season while Buffalo is 14-3 and this will be a pivotal game on the road to the Super Bowl.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO