A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
kentreporter.com
King Showcase: Kentridge boys and Kentwood girls come out on top
Kent high school basketball teams went 2-1 in the accesso ShoWare Center King Showcase on Jan. 16. Kentlake and Kentridge boys had teams represented, and the Kentwood girls team took on opponents in non-league contests. The Kentridge Chargers took down RPI No. 2 ranked Mount Si by a score of...
kentreporter.com
Kent’s Dana Stiner chosen as state Elementary Principal of the Year
When Dana Stiner attended elementary school, she didn’t think she would ever become a successful adult due to a learning disability identified in the second grade. “I struggled greatly through elementary school, had low confidence and was often embarrassed by my academic performance,” said Stiner, now the principal at Pine Tree Elementary School in Kent.
kentreporter.com
Residents express concern about Auburn mayor’s paid time off
Seven Auburn residents have asked the Auburn City Council to change policies that determine the Auburn mayor’s salary and compensation. Specifically, policies that allow the city’s elected mayor to accrue unlimited sick leave and vacation time and then cash it out upon leaving office. Tanya Terrell Jones, Aaron...
kentreporter.com
Police arrest Auburn man they suspect tried to kidnap a barista
The Auburn Police Department arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon they believe to be the person who tried to abduct a barista early Monday morning, Jan. 16. Security camera footage caught the suspect trying to pull the barista through a window with a device that appears to include a looped zip tie. The barista fought off the attacker, who then drove away.
kentreporter.com
Three Kent residents to determine mayor, City Council salaries
Kent residents Pat Hanis, Todd Minor and Julie Miller are the members of the city’s new Independent Salary Commission. The City Council approved the appointment of the three at its Jan. 17 meeting. The three will decide later this year whether the full-time mayor and part-time council members get pay increases, decreases or keep the same pay.
kentreporter.com
Alleged would-be Auburn barista snatcher makes first court appearance
The man Auburn Police arrested Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 for allegedly trying to yank a barista through the drive-thru window at Beankini Espresso in north Auburn early on Monday morning, Jan. 16, made his first appearance in Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police arrested the suspect at his home...
kentreporter.com
Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way
A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
kentreporter.com
Kent man faces kidnapping charge after child found in stolen car
A 31-year-old Kent man faces second-degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle charges after he allegedly took a car with a 2-year-old boy inside. King County prosecutors filed charges Jan. 17 against Cameron T. Comstock for a Jan. 8 incident that started at the 7-Eleven store and gas station at the southwest corner of Central Avenue South and Willis Street. Comstock remained Jan. 17 in the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle with bail set at $200,000, according to jail records.
kentreporter.com
Kent crime numbers up again in 2022 in most categories
Crime numbers were up 2022 in Kent in all but two categories after the city posted historically high numbers in 2021. Commercial burglaries were up 45% with 965 in 2022 compared to 665 in 2021, according to Kent Police crime statistics released this month. Aggravated assaults (not domestic violence cases)...
kentreporter.com
Mia Gregerson elected chair of House Members of Color Caucus
State Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, was recently elected to serve as chair of the House Members of Color Caucus in the state Legislature in Olympia. Comprised of 26 members, the caucus makes up 45% of the House Democratic Caucus. Gregerson was first appointed in 2013 to represent the 33rd Legislative...
