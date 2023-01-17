Read full article on original website
Related
4 money lessons I learned growing up in a Vietnamese-American household that didn't stick with me
Growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese-American, I learned the value of working and saving. But I also learned money lessons that don't serve me now.
KTLA.com
Best journaling apps to get you writing in 2023
The new year is a great time to start journaling. There’s no need for pen and paper – these apps can get you started on a daily routine that will help you reflect on your life, mood and gratitude. “The new year is a fantastic time for journaling...
How One Local Mom Made $26,000+ in Her Side Hustle
This post may contain affiliate links which means I may earn a small commission if you click on my links at no cost to you. Many people believe that Upwork is over saturated, low paying and not worth their time. However, my bank account would disagree. With the right strategy you can make money on Upwork, too.
8 Easy Side Hustles in 2023
It turns out that when the going gets tough, the tough take on side hustles. According to an Insuranks survey from 2022, 93% of Americans have a side job. And...
homeschoolof1.com
100th Day of School Writing Prompts (free printables)
As we are fast approaching the 100th day of school I wanted to put together some fun 100th day of school writing prompts. These writing prompts for kids can be used with all age groups. We love having holiday fun in our homeschool, and we try to celebrate every fun...
wealthinsidermag.com
7 Ways to Save on a Gym Membership
Joining a gym usually means adding another monthly bill to your expenses. So, you want to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible. Sure, you can opt out of club amenities, such as towel service or racquetball court fees, to save some money. But what you really want to do is get your rate down.
Should You Keep Your Job While Starting a Business?
One of the most common questions about starting a work-from-home business is whether or not you should keep your regular job. Though not for everyone, most people recommend keeping their regular job while starting a business. It allows you to bring money in while starting your business part-time, taking some of the pressure off.
macaronikid.com
Math Magic: A Counting Trick to Have Your Kids Adding in No Time
I love all things related to numbers and patterns. But my first grader?. Not really ... at least not yet! I'm trying to change that by showing her how cool numbers can be. One idea I had: a nifty party trick I learned many, many years ago. I decided to give it a try with my daughter.
Comments / 0