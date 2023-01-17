Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
BCSO search warrants scrutinized in second day of pretrial hearing in Andre McDonald case
SAN ANTONIO – More arguments were heard on the second day of a pretrial hearing in the case of Air Force Major Andre McDonald. McDonald is facing a murder charge for the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald. The pretrial hearing is all an effort by the defense...
Bandera County GOP honchos indicted, accused of locking leader out of party bank account
The pair was reportedly booked into Bandera County Jail Friday on state felony charges.
KSAT 12
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of pretrial motions in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – A judge will hear more testimony on Thursday as the defense team aims to get evidence dismissed in the murder trial of an Air Force major accused of killing his wife. Andre McDonald is accused of the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald, whose remains...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
KSAT 12
CRIME STOPPERS: Family, police seek answers in 2020 murder, suspected robbery of construction worker
SAN ANTONIO – Police and the family of a construction worker who was found shot in the face at a Northeast side construction site in January 2020 are looking for help finding his killer. Typically the first one to the job site, Jesus “Jesse” Solis had arrived to a...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy arrested after threatening multiple cadets with Taser, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened cadets with a Taser. BCSO’s Public Integrity unit arrested Andrew Garcia, 23, at a Guadalupe County home on Wednesday. Garcia is charged with two counts of official oppression, assault with bodily injury, and harassment, all misdemeanors, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.
KSAT 12
New details revealed during pretrial hearing in case of Air Force major accused of killing his wife
SAN ANTONIO – An alleged affair and bloody evidence were part of what was revealed during a pretrial hearing Wednesday in the murder case of Air Force Major Andre McDonald. McDonald will soon be on trial for the 2019 murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald. A jury was selected...
KSAT 12
Victims, suspects in deadly far West Bexar County shooting knew each other, detectives say
Bexar County sheriff’s detectives believe the victims and suspects involved in a deadly shooting in far West Bexar County Thursday morning knew each other. Deputies found the two victims, both men, dead from gunshot wounds outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex, located in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, around 1:30 a.m.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
‘It may not seem pretty’: SAPD defends using harsh language during crisis negotiations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officials have defended the harsh and at times rude language used by the department’s crisis negotiators during several barricaded subject incidents in the past several months. During the most recent encounter, an 18-hour negotiation with a man under an unfinished Highway 90...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
‘Ordered Hit’: The double life and murder of Officer Julian Pesina
A little after 10 p.m. on May 4, 2014, outside of the Notorious Ink Tattoo and Piercing Shop in Balcones Heights, Julian Pesina was supposed to be meeting with Jerry “Spooks” Idrogo. Both men were members of the gang known as the Texas Mexican Mafia. The meet-up was...
KSAT 12
2 men shot, killed during altercation outside far West Bexar County apartment complex, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men are dead and a woman is in custody following a shooting outside a far West Bexar County apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments in...
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mother Dies in Hit-And-Run while Defending Daughter from School Bullies
A woman intentionally drove over two women, killing a mother of 5 while defending her daughter from school bullies. Authorities said a young mother of five, 28-year-old Ashley Lopez, in Texas was run over by a car and killed outside her home while defending her 11-year-old daughter from bullies. KENS...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for assaulting man during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested a month after a man was assaulted and robbed on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Booking records show Baldemar Dillon Valdez, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Dec. 4 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Broadview Drive, near Bandera Road.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
KSAT 12
Residents in far north Bexar County fighting to protect endangered bird
SAN ANTONIO – A tiny bird is at the center of a growing battle over land development in far north Bexar County. Cibolo Canyons is home to the endangered golden-cheeked warbler, a bird native to Central Texas. A proposed land swap in is raising questions for neighbors. “When they...
San Antonio's Anaqua Springs shooting featured in 'Crime Junkies' podcast
Questions remain 4 years later.
KSAT 12
Video shows man accused of stealing $55K worth of equipment from construction site in East Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who they say stole $55,000 worth of equipment from a construction site. BCSO said the man was caught on camera on Dec. 30 stealing from a construction site...
