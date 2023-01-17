ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandera County, TX

KSAT 12

BCSO deputy arrested after threatening multiple cadets with Taser, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened cadets with a Taser. BCSO’s Public Integrity unit arrested Andrew Garcia, 23, at a Guadalupe County home on Wednesday. Garcia is charged with two counts of official oppression, assault with bodily injury, and harassment, all misdemeanors, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

