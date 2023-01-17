Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable, Sparks More Concern After Revealing She Still Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket
Jessica Simpson's most recent selfie has fans continuing to express their concerns over her seemingly altered face and shrinking frame.While the singer hasn't acknowledged any severe weight loss, her Monday, January 2, post did all the talking, as she revealed she still fits into her 8th grade coat."Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," she captioned the Instagram snap, which depicted her smiling while donning the vintage green piece and an orange beanie. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as a few other celebs like Paris Hilton, left compliments on the upload, but fans couldn't help but worry."Jessica...
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos
Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
netflixjunkie.com
Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
O.J. Simpson is clearing up the rumors about being Khloé Kardashian's biological father, once and for all. The former NFL star, 75, has long been the subject of outlandish speculation that he fathered the reality star as a result of an affair with Kris Jenner, whom he knew through his attorney and Jenner's ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
NME
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
During the New Year’s Eve show of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Adele told her audience she has been experiencing sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back. As Cosmopolitan reports, while walking from one side of stage to the other...
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
