Suiting up for his hometown team for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio, LeBron James’ first-ever home game against Carmelo Anthony’s Denver Nuggets didn’t go nearly as expected, being handed the loss while scoring under double digits. While an 0-2 start to his career would be quickly forgotten, the shoes he wore that night were a victim to anything but, with the white/blue/red pair of the Nike Air Zoom Generation’s being dubbed “First Game”. Two decades later, the iconic silhouette that rode with LeBron throughout his Rookie of the Year is now returning for its 20th anniversary.

