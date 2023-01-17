Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Pokes fall at AFA / Broncs and Lady Broncs Basketball Host Campbell County Friday Night / Junior Hawks Play at RC Sabres Friday and Saturday
EAGLES BASKETBALL – The TR basketball teams play at Riverside Friday and host games with Wright Saturday. RAMS BASKETBALL – The Big Horn Rams and Lady Rams play at Sundance Saturday. COWBOY BASKETBALL – The Wyoming basketball Cowboys lost at the Air Force Academy 84-72 Tuesday night, Head...
Sheridan Media
Local agriculture teams win big at the National Western Stock Show
According to Black Hawk College Livestock Judging’s Facebook page, the livestock judging team finished the first week of the National Western Stock Show currently being held in Denver, CO. Current member of Black Hawk College Livestock Judging team and former John B. Kendrick FFA and Sheridan County 4-H member,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Awards Wolf Creek Road Project
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have awarded the contract for the Wolf Creek Road Project, Town Limits Section, to Wagner Ranch Services, LLC of Sheridan. The contract is for the re-bid of the reconstruction project, with the bid amount set at just over $572,500. According to information provided by the county,...
Sheridan Media
Some familiar faces in the Game and Fish Sheridan region
The Game and Fish have announced that two familiar faces have assumed new positions in the Sheridan region in the past few weeks. In mid-October of 2022, Tim Thomas was selected to fill the role of Sheridan wildlife coordinator. He replaces Cheyenne Stewart, who transferred to the Jackson wildlife coordinator position this past fall.
Sheridan Media
PW Director Provides Snow Removal Update to City Council
City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer provided a snow removal update at this week’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Mercer began with an overview of just how busy crews have been this winter. Mercer said the City budgeted $575,000 for snow removal for the current fiscal year and they’ve used...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Operation Blue Santa Sees Increased Need for Assistance
During this week’s Buffalo City Council meeting, Erika McCarter gave an update on Operation Blue Santa for the 2022 Christmas season. McCarter, along with her husband Brian, organize the annual event, which she explained more about. The program helped four families, or 15 people, which she said was the...
Sheridan Media
Access Recognition Program award
The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced the Fryberger Ranch, owned and operated by Sue and Ron Martin and located in central Sheridan County, is this year’s recipient of the Access Recognition Award Program for the northeast quadrant. According to the department, the annual ARP award is given to...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College To Use NWCCD Label Less Often
Sheridan College will be staying with its own name for most of its future endeavors. When Sheridan and Gillette Colleges were together, they were also referred to as the Northern Wyoming Community College District. Now that the colleges are separating, the NWCCD acronym and what it means will be used...
county17.com
Gillette Police: One of two teenagers reported missing Jan. 18 located
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A teenage girl who reportedly went missing yesterday evening has been found, but a runaway boy who she was seen with is still missing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police were notified of the incident by a 36-year-old woman around 6 p.m. on Jan....
Sheridan Media
HealtheLife Fridays offers patients another option to monitor blood work
Sheridan Memorial Hospital has announced that as of October 2022, all Patient Directed Lab Testing, formerly known as Wellness Blood Screenings, will now be known as HealtheLife Fridays. This rebranding was discussed on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program by Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic and Development Coordinator...
county17.com
Campbell fire captain: 2 dogs die in house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two dogs died in a fire this afternoon at a home in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Capt. Rob Dickey told County 17. Apart from the dogs, no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, which occurred at 1280 Warrior Road, Dickey said.
Sheridan Media
US Army Corps Of Engineers Studying Concrete Area Of Little Goose Creek
Anyone who has seen the Little Goose Creek on the northside of downtown Sheridan, has also seen the concrete chute, and some are wondering if some of it still needs to be there. Members of The US Army Corps of Engineers have been and still are conducting a feasibility study...
Sheridan Media
Downtown Sheridan Association Meets With Business Owners Regarding Main Street
In about 3 months many downtown Sheridan businesses and building owners will start to undergo a challenge as they try to get through the inevitable, but some are hoping some smaller details can be addressed to try to minimize the impact. Work is scheduled to begin in April on 7...
svinews.com
State updates standards to lighten teacher loads
GILLETTE —After receiving concerns about ever-growing teacher workloads, the State Board of Education has started to comb through and narrow the number of teaching standards instructors and students deal with every school day. The process also builds equity and consistency in districts throughout Wyoming. So far, math and science...
county17.com
Battalion chief: Fire leaves 1 unit of a building uninhabitable
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nobody was injured in a fire that started this morning on the ground floor of one of the four units of a building in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said. Fifteen firefighters and two fire chiefs responded to the fire at 11:46...
Sheridan Media
SPD is searching for some new faces to don the badge
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley announced the department is preparing to test candidates on Jan. 19. According to Ringley, the testing is performed within a one day period and as often as once a...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs ARPA Grant Application
Sheridan County’s Commissioners, at their regular Tuesday meeting, approved an application for ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant funding to help in financing Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s EmPATH Project. According to discussions at the meeting, the county will apply for $1.5 million in ARPA Grant funding. The grant, if...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo-Johnson County One Percent Application Deadline February 28
Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting that applications for One-Percent funding from the city and county are due before the end of February. Applications for the 2023-24 Johnson County/City of Buffalo One Percent funds will be taken until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, and...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Homicide Victims Identified
The two people whose bodies were found deceased earlier this month, have been identified, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd says the bodies of 39-year old Erin Johnson and her son, 13-year old Owen Lawson were found by Sheridan Police Officers just before 7pm on Friday, January 6th, at their home at 1511 Mydland Road lot #138.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#1 Board Hears Concerns about Curriculum
The January SCSD#1 board meeting was held at the Big Horn High School on Jan. 17. Around 30 people, teachers and community members, attended the meeting. Jeremy Smith, business manager and Kevin Cornia, CPA of Carver, Florek and James, reported on the audit, which was clean, with no major red flags but a few minor findings that would need to be addressed.
Comments / 0