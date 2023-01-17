Former Baker County Detention center employee accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Baker County Detention Center employee is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Evelyn Rhodes, 58, was charged with use of confidential criminal justice information and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

Rhodes was arrested on Jan. 13 after an ongoing investigation within the Baker County Detention Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Baker County Sheriff’s Office, after a thorough investigation it was believed that Rhodes was involved in a inappropriate relationship with one of the inmates.

Through the course of the relationship, she was providing the inmate illegal contraband and access to places in the facility where the inmate was not allowed.

She also provided the inmate with information that only BCSO was allowed to know causing it to interfere with active investigations.

Rhodes was questioned by investigators and was arrested the same morning.

“This arrest is disturbing and disappointing as this individual was trusted to serve and protect the citizens of Baker County and failed us. I am committed to the safety and security of both staff and inmates within the BCDC.” - Baker County Sheriff Rhoden

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]