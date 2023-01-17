Read full article on original website
Storms possible this afternoon to our southeast, including Marion County
An isolated thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out across eastern and southeast Kansas this afternoon. If a storm is able to develop, it may be capable of small hail and perhaps an isolated tornado.
Weather closings and delays
Because of the winter storm bearing down on some of the northern counties in our area, weather-related closings and delays have been announced. Salina Post will update this list as more information becomes available. Wednesday. USD 272 Waconda, closed. No evening activities. USD 273 Beloit, two-hour late start. No morning...
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
Saline County seeks input regarding reuse of current jail facility
As part of a master planning process for county facilities, Saline County is collecting resident feedback about the reuse of the soon-to-be former jail facility to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community. This survey is powered by the community engagement platform Zencity. Survey responses are anonymous, and...
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
KHP Troop C looking for owner of dog found along I-70 in Ellsworth County
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Earlier this afternoon the KHP located this dog along I-70 near milepost 216 in Ellsworth county. Kind and approachable but without a collar, or other identifiers. If you know the owner, please contact KHP dispatch so we can get her home safely. (She is currently hanging with our K9’s in Salina)
Projects in Saline, Mitchell counties receiving broadband funding
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the state. This is the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Scott City
The Southeast of Saline Trojans take on the Scott City Beavers Thursday in the Sterling Invitational Tournament. If you can't make it to the game, you can watch it here on Salina Post. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. Use the QR code or click on the link below to...
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 19
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DYLAN ALEXANDER PHILLIPS, 23, Homeless, Failure to appear; Probation violation; Bond $3,000. MALACHI RENDEL FIELDER, 18, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $500. ANTOINETTE MARIE...
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
New K-9s will serve in Saline County schools
The dogs are not the typical police dogs who assist officers in investigating crime.
Details emerge in brazen California attack that killed 6; world’s oldest known person dies; Nadal out at Australian Open; and more
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 83-82 in overtime.
Registration open for Active Shooter Security workshop
The Saline County Department of Emergency Management and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are offering an Active Shooter Security workshop on Feb. 15. The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the chapel at Webster Conference Center, 2601 N. Ohio, Salina. Topics include the following. ●Active Shooter...
Salina Symphony presents 'Ellis Island, The Dream of America'
A sweeping symphonic, theatrical and multimedia journey through the immigrant experience will highlight the next Salina Symphony concert. Featured on the program will be composer Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” a contemporary work that celebrates the powerful and inspiring stories of European immigrants who left their homelands in search of a better life.
Salina man arrested for alleged distribution of methamphetamine
A local man suspected of distributing methamphetamine was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) at a south Salina hotel. According to information released this evening by the KBI, agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday.
Dickinson County SO's Hasenbank receives award at KLETC graduation
Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Commencement speaker for the ceremony, United States Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., congratulated the graduates and expressed his deep appreciation for their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families. “Every day, brave law enforcement officers, like the ones on stage and in the audience today, make many sacrifices to keep our communities across Kansas safe.”
SPONSORED: The Scheme is hiring
Join the team that creates the best pizza in Salina. Positions are part-time, three days a week. Will work with you and your schedule. Scheme Hours for shifts 10a -2p, 4p-11p Thursday through FridaySaturday 10a-2p, 4p-midnight. Contact Duane Billings at [email protected] or apply in person at 123 N. 7th,...
