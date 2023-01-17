ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Salina Post

Weather closings and delays

Because of the winter storm bearing down on some of the northern counties in our area, weather-related closings and delays have been announced. Salina Post will update this list as more information becomes available. Wednesday. USD 272 Waconda, closed. No evening activities. USD 273 Beloit, two-hour late start. No morning...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested

Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 19

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DYLAN ALEXANDER PHILLIPS, 23, Homeless, Failure to appear; Probation violation; Bond $3,000. MALACHI RENDEL FIELDER, 18, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $500. ANTOINETTE MARIE...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Registration open for Active Shooter Security workshop

The Saline County Department of Emergency Management and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are offering an Active Shooter Security workshop on Feb. 15. The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the chapel at Webster Conference Center, 2601 N. Ohio, Salina. Topics include the following. ●Active Shooter...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Symphony presents 'Ellis Island, The Dream of America'

A sweeping symphonic, theatrical and multimedia journey through the immigrant experience will highlight the next Salina Symphony concert. Featured on the program will be composer Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” a contemporary work that celebrates the powerful and inspiring stories of European immigrants who left their homelands in search of a better life.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested for alleged distribution of methamphetamine

A local man suspected of distributing methamphetamine was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) at a south Salina hotel. According to information released this evening by the KBI, agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County SO's Hasenbank receives award at KLETC graduation

Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Commencement speaker for the ceremony, United States Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., congratulated the graduates and expressed his deep appreciation for their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families. “Every day, brave law enforcement officers, like the ones on stage and in the audience today, make many sacrifices to keep our communities across Kansas safe.”
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

