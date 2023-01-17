Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Annapolis
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed this evening in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis.
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
MPD: DC man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old man outside Navy Yard Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested and charged a man for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting outside the Navy Yard Metro Station on Jan. 7. Police say 31-year-old Tyriq Williams of Northwest, D.C. is charged with murder for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Terry Clark of Southeast, D.C.
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center
The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents
They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
Inside Nova
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
Bay Net
Neighborhood Enforcement Team Recovers Firearm, Large Quantity Of Narcotics In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 12 at 3:48 p.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Old Washington Road. Further investigation revealed marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded firearm and a large amount of Oxycodone...
Police: Man wanted for hitting infant before striking woman, pushing 2 children
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say hit a woman with a gun, causing her to drop an infant she had in her arms Monday evening. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the domestic incident unfolded just before 4:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Winslow Court in Woodbridge.
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Man Found Guilty in Red Roof Inn Murder
A Rockville man was found guilty for a killing at a Red Roof Inn last year. Sergey Danshin, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder and related handgun charges by a jury in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Per...
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
