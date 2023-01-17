ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

NBC Washington

Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
92Q

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents

They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
DALE CITY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mymcmedia.org

Rockville Man Found Guilty in Red Roof Inn Murder

A Rockville man was found guilty for a killing at a Red Roof Inn last year. Sergey Danshin, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder and related handgun charges by a jury in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Per...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD

