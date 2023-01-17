Read full article on original website
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
School district in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
Forest Park Review
Ryan Russ takes another try for village council
Ryan Russ, the former superintendent of parks at the Park District of Forest Park, didn’t get elected village commissioner in 2019 – and that’s one of the reasons why he decided to try again this year. “Obviously, I’d like to run and complete the mission of having...
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
Forest Park Review
Citizen Police Academy gives residents a window
The Citizen Police Academy is a 10-week course for residents of Forest Park, designed to foster collaboration between police and the residents they serve and protect. The first session is scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement council chambers of village hall. Lt. Nick Petrovic, who...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Forest Park Review
Big Week | January 18-25
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Blackout poetry is a mix of art and poetry created by getting any form of printed words and blacking out the unwanted text to make a poem. Designed for ages 11-13. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. Bird Painting Workshop: Black-capped Chickadee.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Forest Park Review
A ray of hope for District 209
Jenny Barbahen, a lifelong Forest Parker, described our village as a “fight or flight” community. Due to concerns about their children getting a quality education, many families move out of Forest Park when their children reach high school age. To stay in town, families can send their kids to private schools. This is expensive and only benefits their own kids. Jenny is fighting for all the district’s students, staff and teachers by running for the District 209 Board of Education.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City woman impacted by Bank of America-Zelle glitch speaks out
Bank of America says an earlier glitch that caused customer's bank accounts to show a zero balance has been fixed. But that's not the story we're getting from irate customers.
Forest Park Review
March of Dimes marches on
Sheila Smith, who lived on the 7300 block of Taylor St. in Forest Park, was chosen as Miss March of Dimes in 1958. President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, known as March of Dimes, in 1938, based on the President’s request for everyone to contribute a dime to fight polio. The disease was scary as the virus could cause paralysis or even death and major epidemics moved around the world. The inactive polio vaccine (IPV), created by Jonas Salk, was licensed in 1955. In just six years, annual cases, nationally, dropped from 58,000 to 161 cases, a profound accomplishment.
oakpark.com
Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension
The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
Forest Park Review
Altenheim Committee takes turn with project ideas
Members of the village government’s Altenheim Committee got to share their own ideas for what should happen with the village-owned portion of the historic Altenheim site during their Jan. 9 meeting. Committee chair Marty Tellalian said that it was something he asked the members to do as “a last-minute...
harveyworld.org
Buildings set for demolition in Harvey
The HWH secured the most recent list of properties in Harvey that the city will demolish via public records request. Here’s the locations for what properties are set for demolition, according to the Buildings Department. As of January 2023. 90 E 159th Street. 76 W 151st Street. 317 W...
