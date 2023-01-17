ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Ryan Russ takes another try for village council

Ryan Russ, the former superintendent of parks at the Park District of Forest Park, didn’t get elected village commissioner in 2019 – and that’s one of the reasons why he decided to try again this year. “Obviously, I’d like to run and complete the mission of having...
FOREST PARK, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out

Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Citizen Police Academy gives residents a window

The Citizen Police Academy is a 10-week course for residents of Forest Park, designed to foster collaboration between police and the residents they serve and protect. The first session is scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement council chambers of village hall. Lt. Nick Petrovic, who...
FOREST PARK, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Big Week | January 18-25

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Blackout poetry is a mix of art and poetry created by getting any form of printed words and blacking out the unwanted text to make a poem. Designed for ages 11-13. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. Bird Painting Workshop: Black-capped Chickadee.
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

A ray of hope for District 209

Jenny Barbahen, a lifelong Forest Parker, described our village as a “fight or flight” community. Due to concerns about their children getting a quality education, many families move out of Forest Park when their children reach high school age. To stay in town, families can send their kids to private schools. This is expensive and only benefits their own kids. Jenny is fighting for all the district’s students, staff and teachers by running for the District 209 Board of Education.
FOREST PARK, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Forest Park Review

March of Dimes marches on

Sheila Smith, who lived on the 7300 block of Taylor St. in Forest Park, was chosen as Miss March of Dimes in 1958. President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, known as March of Dimes, in 1938, based on the President’s request for everyone to contribute a dime to fight polio. The disease was scary as the virus could cause paralysis or even death and major epidemics moved around the world. The inactive polio vaccine (IPV), created by Jonas Salk, was licensed in 1955. In just six years, annual cases, nationally, dropped from 58,000 to 161 cases, a profound accomplishment.
FOREST PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension

The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
OAK PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Altenheim Committee takes turn with project ideas

Members of the village government’s Altenheim Committee got to share their own ideas for what should happen with the village-owned portion of the historic Altenheim site during their Jan. 9 meeting. Committee chair Marty Tellalian said that it was something he asked the members to do as “a last-minute...
FOREST PARK, IL
harveyworld.org

Buildings set for demolition in Harvey

The HWH secured the most recent list of properties in Harvey that the city will demolish via public records request. Here’s the locations for what properties are set for demolition, according to the Buildings Department. As of January 2023. 90 E 159th Street. 76 W 151st Street. 317 W...
HARVEY, IL

