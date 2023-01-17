The Austin Code Department Delivers It's 2022 Annual Report

AUSTIN, TX – The Austin Code Department announces the release of its 2022 Annual Report, available online now in English and Spanish. It will also be available in Simplified Chinese very soon. The report emphasizes the department’s commitment to together elevating the Austin community through engagement, innovation, collaboration, and fair enforcement.

“At Austin Code, we know that we as a department, a city and a community, are always better, together,” said Director, José G. Roig. “In this report you will see some of the work of our code enforcement and support staff this year. One notable distinction that you’ll see in this year’s report is that we included testimonials from our community members and our key stakeholders. The Austin Code Department has been hard at work, and we are so excited to share our accomplishments with you. We remain committed to our mission to ensure we address Austinites’ needs and stand by our belief that we are better together.”

The report details the projects completed and services provided by the department. Highlights include:

28,449 code complaints investigated

86% of properties achieved voluntary compliance

2,398 licenses issued

5,812 calls were serviced by Code Connect

114 community and neighborhood meetings attended

Please click here to read the Austin Code Department’s Annual Report.