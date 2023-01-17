Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
Is the Colorado River Rising?
Reservoirs along the Colorado River reached record lows last year, but recent rainfall has brought hope to the region.
Idaho farmer blasts Biden over windmill project: It'll 'destroy the desert,' ship energy to California
Idaho farmer Dean Dimond joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to sound off on the damage a wind farm project could do to local grazing land and scenery if effected.
Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO
As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
A $15 Million Dollar Missouri Ranch Is Right Out of ‘Yellowstone’
I'll be the first to admit, "Yellowstone" is more my wife's television show than it is mine. Yet something about a show with Kevin Costner, the conflict and drama, and the beautiful scenery featuring expansive views of the open west sucks me in every time she has it on. I'd...
Joshua Tree National Park, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will co-steward park
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians reservation is located adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, and the park headquarters is located less than a mile from the tribe's original reservation at Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. But no trail currently exists connecting the reservation to the national park....
Lone, Endangered Mexican Gray Wolf Has Crossed the I-40 in Search of a Mate
There are under 300 Mexican gray wolves left in the wild. The one-year-old female left her pack in Arizona and has been traveling north ever since.
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Grizzly Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Grizzly bears have been living in Idaho for more than 10,000 years. At some point, they were present in all parts of the state. However, within the last century, their presence declined drastically, and they were almost completely eradicated. It has taken significant conservation efforts to get the species’ population back up in Idaho and other parts of the country. Have you ever wondered how big the largest grizzly bear ever caught in Idaho is? Read on to learn all about it.
Arizona mulls piping in water from Mexico as Colorado River continues decline
Arizona’s top water authority is mulling a plan to pump water from a desalination plant by the Sea of Cortez, in a bid to lessen the state’s reliance on the Colorado River. The plan, pitched by Israeli water treatment company IDE Technologies, would involve a binational effort led by Arizona and the Mexican state of…
Easy Arizona day trips Super Bowl visitors will love: Grand Canyon, Sedona and more
If you're coming to Phoenix for the Super Bowl, have you thought about how you'll spend your time when you're not at the game? Consider a day trip or an easy overnight away from the Valley of the Sun: Arizona is loaded with historical downtowns, desert and mountain outdoor recreation and great local wine and beer. You can see spectacular red rock landscapes, sip wines made with grapes grown in the Verde Valley or southern Arizona,...
Julian Sands Reported Missing After Hiking California’s Mount Baldy
British actor Julian Sands, who starred in “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia,” has been missing for nearly a week after going for a hike in California’s Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains. San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos tells...
roadrunner.travel
Yellowstone National Park
Its natural magnificence inspired the United States Congress to establish Yellowstone as the world's first national park in 1872. Kathy and I were so thrilled by the area that we decided to return for an extra day after completing our tour of US 191. There's so much to see, without even venturing off the beaten path, that a single day is simply not enough. In addition to the countless vistas overlooking deep canyons and rushing rivers, there are the geologic oddities that conscientious tourists can't ignore. Numerous geysers, including Old Faithful, gurgling mudpots, steam-spewing fumaroles, and other natural anomalies pepper the landscape.
unearththevoyage.com
Epic Las Vegas to Arches National Park Road Trip to take in 2023
Looking for how to get from Las Vegas to Arches National Park? If you’re down for an unforgettable adventure, we 100% recommend doing a road trip from Las Vegas to Arches National Park. We personally have done this road trip and it’s one of the best drives in the...
California couple killed in rockslide while visiting Yosemite National Park
Park officials have identified two people who died at the park just after Christmas
Zinke is Spot On About “The Deep State” and the American Cowboy
If all of the radical liberals on the Montana politics hashtag (#MTPol) are freaking out about the speech Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) delivered on the House floor, you know he is on the right track. I saw some liberal news website was complaining about the "conspiracy theory" that Zinke...
msn.com
Where to Stay When You Visit Yellowstone
Slide 1 of 21: A visit to Yellowstone National Park should be on every outdoor lover’s bucket list. The world's first national park houses thousands of colorful hydrothermal features, breathtaking river canyons, and opportunities to see some of the country’s most notorious wildlife, like wolves, bison, and grizzly bears. With so much on offer in the region, choosing where to stay near Yellowstone National Park can feel daunting. Campgrounds and in-park lodging tend to be booked up six months to one year in advance, and they often lack the sumptuous spa treatments and comfortable amenities your family or traveling crew might want. Here’s a list of our 20 favorite places to stay near Yellowstone, from gorgeous glamping hubs to posh chalets and mountain-view condos. (And be sure to return to this page later—there are a few much-anticipated, soon-to-be-opened hotels in the area, including Only&One and Rusty Parrot, which is returning after a 2019 fire.) This gallery has been updated with new information since its original publish date.
backyardboss.net
6 Tips for Landscaping Around Trees
Trees are a beneficial addition to many gardens, offering your landscape privacy, shade, and beauty. With that said, the area surrounding the tree can sometimes be forgotten. In doing so, the site might lack an appealing appearance and the necessary steps to keep the tree happy and healthy. So, where should you start when it comes to working around the trees in your yard?
Comments / 0