Colorado State

Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO

As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
Discover the Largest Grizzly Bear Ever Caught in Idaho

Grizzly bears have been living in Idaho for more than 10,000 years. At some point, they were present in all parts of the state. However, within the last century, their presence declined drastically, and they were almost completely eradicated. It has taken significant conservation efforts to get the species’ population back up in Idaho and other parts of the country. Have you ever wondered how big the largest grizzly bear ever caught in Idaho is? Read on to learn all about it.
Easy Arizona day trips Super Bowl visitors will love: Grand Canyon, Sedona and more

If you're coming to Phoenix for the Super Bowl, have you thought about how you'll spend your time when you're not at the game? Consider a day trip or an easy overnight away from the Valley of the Sun: Arizona is loaded with historical downtowns, desert and mountain outdoor recreation and great local wine and beer. You can see spectacular red rock landscapes, sip wines made with grapes grown in the Verde Valley or southern Arizona,...
Yellowstone National Park

Its natural magnificence inspired the United States Congress to establish Yellowstone as the world's first national park in 1872. Kathy and I were so thrilled by the area that we decided to return for an extra day after completing our tour of US 191. There's so much to see, without even venturing off the beaten path, that a single day is simply not enough. In addition to the countless vistas overlooking deep canyons and rushing rivers, there are the geologic oddities that conscientious tourists can't ignore. Numerous geysers, including Old Faithful, gurgling mudpots, steam-spewing fumaroles, and other natural anomalies pepper the landscape.
Epic Las Vegas to Arches National Park Road Trip to take in 2023

Looking for how to get from Las Vegas to Arches National Park? If you’re down for an unforgettable adventure, we 100% recommend doing a road trip from Las Vegas to Arches National Park. We personally have done this road trip and it’s one of the best drives in the...
Where to Stay When You Visit Yellowstone

Slide 1 of 21: A visit to Yellowstone National Park should be on every outdoor lover’s bucket list. The world's first national park houses thousands of colorful hydrothermal features, breathtaking river canyons, and opportunities to see some of the country’s most notorious wildlife, like wolves, bison, and grizzly bears. With so much on offer in the region, choosing where to stay near Yellowstone National Park can feel daunting. Campgrounds and in-park lodging tend to be booked up six months to one year in advance, and they often lack the sumptuous spa treatments and comfortable amenities your family or traveling crew might want. Here’s a list of our 20 favorite places to stay near Yellowstone, from gorgeous glamping hubs to posh chalets and mountain-view condos. (And be sure to return to this page later—there are a few much-anticipated, soon-to-be-opened hotels in the area, including Only&One and Rusty Parrot, which is returning after a 2019 fire.) This gallery has been updated with new information since its original publish date.
6 Tips for Landscaping Around Trees

Trees are a beneficial addition to many gardens, offering your landscape privacy, shade, and beauty. With that said, the area surrounding the tree can sometimes be forgotten. In doing so, the site might lack an appealing appearance and the necessary steps to keep the tree happy and healthy. So, where should you start when it comes to working around the trees in your yard?

