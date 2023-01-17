Read full article on original website
Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse attacker room boasts talented core of newcomers
The Penn State men’s lacrosse season is almost here, so here’s a breakdown of which Nittany Lion attackers to watch out for in the upcoming season. TJ Malone is returning to action this season after missing all of last season due to injury. The graduate student started 10 games in 2021 and made an appearance in all 11 of the team’s contests his junior season.
Penn State men’s hockey builds bonds that ‘last a lifetime’ off of the ice
Guy Gadowsky and his squad of “cool cats'' have had a strong showing so far through their 2022-23 tour. After a disappointing series against Michigan State, however, the Nittany Lions’ record dropped to 17-6-1 overall. Despite the recent shortcomings on the ice, the team has continued to keep...
Penn State women's volleyball secures transfer portal commitment from Jess Mruzik
Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made her first big splash of the offseason in the transfer portal, nabbing former Michigan star and junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik. Standing at 6-foot-1, Mruzik has been a back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines, tallying a team leading 394 kills last season. Mruzik was...
Penn State women's lacrosse announces team captains for 2023 season
Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday. Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season. Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be...
Shooting woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball in loss to Minnesota
From the jump, it was evident this game wasn’t going to be another shootout, instead a hard-fought defensive effort would be needed to limit the offensive production from both units. With the opportunity to earn a split in the season series with Minnesota and extend its home winning streak...
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey aims to find consistency against Notre Dame
It’s hard to beat around the bush when describing No. 6 Penn State’s recent series against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions were outworked by the Spartans en route to their first winless weekend of the season. In both contests, the Spartans rallied back from early deficits to force...
No. 1 Penn State looks to extend dual-meet win streak against No. 3 Michigan in critical clash
No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since Jan. 31, 2020, but that’ll be put to the test in the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season. On Friday, the top-ranked Nittany Lions will wrestle the No. 3 Wolverines in the blue and white’s second conference matchup this season. While the matchups look close on paper, Penn State is hoping for a repeat of last year’s dual meet against Michigan.
Penn State men's basketball drops tight contest to Wisconsin, remains winless in Kohl Center
For Penn State, the drought continues. The Nittany Lions were unable to bounce the Badgers on the road, as the program still seeks its first-ever win at the Kohl Center and its first win in Madison, Wisconsin, since Jan. 26, 1995. With the blue and white looking for its first...
Penn State men’s volleyball travels to take on Pepperdine, Stanford in First Point Collegiate Challenge
After a weekend that saw two wins over first-time opponents for Penn State, the team will head south to Austin, Texas, on Friday to take part in the First Point Collegiate Challenge. Penn State has had an unblemished 4-0 start, consistently dominating its opponents. The blue and white swept both...
Penn State football adds transfer wide receiver Malik McClain from Florida State
Penn State has earned its second commitment from a transfer wide receiver in four days. Former Florida State receiver Malik McClain announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, just a week after entering the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, McClain gives Penn State...
Penn State football picks up commitment from in-state linebacker Anthony Speca
Penn State received its second commitment for the class of 2024. Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports composite rankings, linebacker Anthony Speca announced he has committed to Penn State for the class of 2024. Speca is a Pittsburgh native and is the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania and the 23rd-best...
Analyzing Taylor Stubblefield's firing and transfers of Dante Cephas, Malik McClain | The 1-0 Podcast
Seth Engle is joined by new “The 1-0 Podcast” co-host Zach Allen to discuss pressing updates following Penn State’s victory at the Rose Bowl. Engle and Allen discuss the recent news of Taylor Stubblefield parting ways with Penn State football and how a new coach could impact team performance.
Graham Spanier to host book signing for his memoir 'In the Lions' Den' on University Park's campus
Graham Spanier, author of "In the Lions' Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgement," is to hold a presentation and book signing event on Jan. 25, according to his website. The event will take place in the Barnes and Noble in the HUB-Robeson Center from 4:30-7 p.m.,...
Where do Penn State students go grocery shopping in downtown State College?
Whether it be purchasing textbooks at the Student Book Store or loading up on comics from the Comic Swap, downtown State College is lined with a variety of shops and services. However, groceries remain the top priority for students, considering around 60% of University Park students live off campus. With...
Penn State’s Gopal Balachandran announces candidacy for Centre County Court of Common Pleas
Gopal Balachandran, assistant professor of clinical law at Penn State Law, announced his candidacy for the judge seat on the Centre County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday at the Graduate Hotel in State College. If this seat is obtained, Balachandran will be the first Indian American constituent to represent...
Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week
Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
Penn State graduate Josh Portney announces candidacy for State College Borough Council
Josh Portney, a member of the State College Borough Planning commission, announced his candidacy for a 4-year term on the State College Borough Council, according to a release. Portney graduated from Penn State with majors in political science and broadcast journalism with plans to attend Penn State Law, the release...
Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian serves up fresh Japanese cuisine in downtown State College | Blog
My inability to use chopsticks didn’t hinder my experience at Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian. The new Japanese restaurant opened its doors in downtown State College near the end of October. The menu offers a variety of appetizers — with dishes like pork gyoza, shrimp tempura and edamame.
SATIRE | Why the South Garner Street Starbucks’ move to Pugh Centre is the best thing to happen to State College
Last year, my roommates and I decided our downtown apartment at The Legacy wasn’t expensive or fancy enough for us as college students, so we decided to move into the Pugh Centre. Living in the Pugh Centre has been amazing. For a few hundred dollars more a month than...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee 'emphasizes the need' for justice during March for PEACE
Penn State students, faculty and community members celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and promoted diversity and equality with a march spanning from campus to downtown State College in the “March for PEACE.”. The march began at noon on Wednesday in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center in the HUB-Robeson...
