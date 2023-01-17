ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse attacker room boasts talented core of newcomers

The Penn State men’s lacrosse season is almost here, so here’s a breakdown of which Nittany Lion attackers to watch out for in the upcoming season. TJ Malone is returning to action this season after missing all of last season due to injury. The graduate student started 10 games in 2021 and made an appearance in all 11 of the team’s contests his junior season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's lacrosse announces team captains for 2023 season

Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday. Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season. Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 1 Penn State looks to extend dual-meet win streak against No. 3 Michigan in critical clash

No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since Jan. 31, 2020, but that’ll be put to the test in the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season. On Friday, the top-ranked Nittany Lions will wrestle the No. 3 Wolverines in the blue and white’s second conference matchup this season. While the matchups look close on paper, Penn State is hoping for a repeat of last year’s dual meet against Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week

Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

