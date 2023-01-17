Read full article on original website
Forest Park Review
Oak Park’s new palace of protein
Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on Dec. 24, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options.
Forest Park Review
Big Week | January 18-25
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Blackout poetry is a mix of art and poetry created by getting any form of printed words and blacking out the unwanted text to make a poem. Designed for ages 11-13. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. Bird Painting Workshop: Black-capped Chickadee.
Forest Park Review
March of Dimes marches on
Sheila Smith, who lived on the 7300 block of Taylor St. in Forest Park, was chosen as Miss March of Dimes in 1958. President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, known as March of Dimes, in 1938, based on the President’s request for everyone to contribute a dime to fight polio. The disease was scary as the virus could cause paralysis or even death and major epidemics moved around the world. The inactive polio vaccine (IPV), created by Jonas Salk, was licensed in 1955. In just six years, annual cases, nationally, dropped from 58,000 to 161 cases, a profound accomplishment.
Forest Park Review
Library censor requests limited to those who live or work here
The Forest Park Public Library Board of Trustees voted to narrow who can ask the library to remove books and other materials from circulation. During the Jan. 16 meeting, the board agreed to specify that only people who live, own property, and/or work in Forest Park can make such requests. The new policy also spells out what kind of information is subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. As before, the library staff will decide whether to withdraw the material, and the requestor will be able to appeal the decision to the library board.
Forest Park Review
River Forest taps assistant as interim administrator
Matt Walsh is expected to be named River Forest’s interim village administrator at the Jan. 23 village board meeting, temporarily filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Brian Murphy. The resignation of Murphy, who has served as village administrator since December 2021, was announced at the Jan. 9...
Forest Park Review
Ryan Russ takes another try for village council
Ryan Russ, the former superintendent of parks at the Park District of Forest Park, didn’t get elected village commissioner in 2019 – and that’s one of the reasons why he decided to try again this year. “Obviously, I’d like to run and complete the mission of having...
Forest Park Review
New ideas at the Altenheim
Members of the Altenheim Advisory Committee got a homework assignment recently. It came after all the listening and consulting they’ve done over recent months leading up to their pending recommendations to the village council on the future of the village-owned property at the Altenheim. What would they do if...
Forest Park Review
Ray Paulin, 89
Raymond (“Ray”) Joseph Paulin, 89, of Forest Park, died on Jan. 9, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo, Indiana. Born in Montague, Massachusetts, on Nov. 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Isidore and Alice Auroré (Socquet) Paulin. On June 12, 1965, he married Janet Warner.
Forest Park Review
Altenheim Committee takes turn with project ideas
Members of the village government’s Altenheim Committee got to share their own ideas for what should happen with the village-owned portion of the historic Altenheim site during their Jan. 9 meeting. Committee chair Marty Tellalian said that it was something he asked the members to do as “a last-minute...
Forest Park Review
Forest Park stolen car turns up front-ended in Oak Park
The black 2021 Dodge Charger stolen from Forest Park turned up heavily damaged in Oak Park a few hours later. The victim said he and his son stopped at Thornton’s gas station on Jan. 8 around 11:30 p.m. He took his son to the restroom and left his car running but took his key fob with him. When the two returned, the car was gone.
Forest Park Review
Citizen Police Academy gives residents a window
The Citizen Police Academy is a 10-week course for residents of Forest Park, designed to foster collaboration between police and the residents they serve and protect. The first session is scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement council chambers of village hall. Lt. Nick Petrovic, who...
