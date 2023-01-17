Read full article on original website
Desert Arc to Host Fifth Annual ‘Champions of Change’ on Feb. 8
Desert Arc has announced it will host its highly-anticipated fifth annual Champions of Change Recognition Awards Luncheon, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This event honors local companies and individuals in our valley who champion Desert Arc’s mission. This not-to-be-missed Recognition Awards Luncheon will be held in the Grand Ballroom at...
Steinway Society of Riverside County Honors Jimi ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald at Bravo Children in Music Fundraiser on Feb. 19
One of the best things about the Steinway Society of Riverside County (SSRC) is that it’s not just about classical music, despite its “high-brow” name. When it was established in 2002, Ruth Moir and her founding group of community leaders received permission to use the Steinway name, but never received any funding from the famous grand piano company. Although the piano company itself is no longer in business, the name still conjures up images of serious pianists poised at the keyboard of a shiny black grand piano the size of a football field playing complicated classical music.
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
A PPP Mystery: Desert Payroll Solutions Received a $1.37 Million Loan Based on 185 Employees. A LinkedIn Search for the Company Shows Zero Results
Have you ever heard of Desert Payroll Solutions? It is “a cannabis payroll company with cannabis payroll software and cannabis HR services” based in Palm Springs, says the company website’s metadata description. According to the company’s Paycheck Protection Program application, it had a lot of employees back...
Olive Crest’s Third Annual Golf Invitational, on Feb. 6, Features USC Football Legends
Child abuse continues to occur at alarming rates in our community and all across the country. Every 10 seconds in the U.S., a report of child abuse is made—and nearly five children die on a daily basis from abuse-related causes. Olive Crest, known for its dedication to preventing child...
