Vienna, VA

Inside Nova

Manassas City Council concerned about church plans

City Council members in Manassas are threatening to stall a proposed church building on Route 28 over traffic and parking concerns, but federal law prohibiting burdensome land-use decisions from restricting houses of worship could come into play. The International Bible Baptist Church is proposing to first rehabilitate the current storefront...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans

It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington board vote will allow high school to move into temporary quarters

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are slated to take the procedural steps needed to permit the first half of a two-stage move of Arlington Community High School. Board members are expected to approve zoning changes to allow the school to operate in a Ballston office building for several years, until its new home is ready for occupancy.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member

For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Executive director of Arlington Thrive is stepping down

After serving as executive director for seven years, Andrew Schneider has announced plans to step down from Arlington Thrive, which provides social-safety-net services to those in need across the community. “It has been an absolute pleasure,” Schneider said of the experience, saying the highlights included “building an incredible team that...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Affordable housing proposed in Woodbridge

Prince William County will test out its commitment to affordable housing with a proposed development near the government complex. Indianapolis-based KCG Development LLC is asking to rezone 7.08 acres at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Marblestone Drive for the project. The company wants to build 186 apartments for people making between 60% and 80% of the area median income, or an average of $71,240.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf

Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

American Pickers to film in Virginia

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

10-year-old Linda Pistun is going places and Mars might be one of them

Katrina (Katie) Pistun of Gainesville always knew her daughter was special, but it wasn’t until Linda was 4 years old that she realized just how special. “Her kindergarten teacher mentioned mealworms, and Linda was fascinated by the idea that you could watch the life cycle of these little creatures. She asked her kindergarten teacher for a batch of them for herself and the class.”
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Get hitched with Prince William's clerk of the court this Valentine's Day

Jacqueline Smith, the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk, will host the 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse, located in downtown Manassas. The clerk and staff will be administering civil celebrant services during...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Resident suffers critical injuries in Manassas apartment fire

A resident suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday night apartment fire in the city of Manassas. Fire crews were called to the Battery Heights Apartments in the 8500 block of Jayhawk Terrace about 9:20 p.m. for initial reports of a smell of smoke and smoke detector sounding in a neighboring apartment.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
DALE CITY, VA

