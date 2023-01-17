Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
Inside Nova
Manassas City Council concerned about church plans
City Council members in Manassas are threatening to stall a proposed church building on Route 28 over traffic and parking concerns, but federal law prohibiting burdensome land-use decisions from restricting houses of worship could come into play. The International Bible Baptist Church is proposing to first rehabilitate the current storefront...
Inside Nova
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
Inside Nova
Arlington board vote will allow high school to move into temporary quarters
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are slated to take the procedural steps needed to permit the first half of a two-stage move of Arlington Community High School. Board members are expected to approve zoning changes to allow the school to operate in a Ballston office building for several years, until its new home is ready for occupancy.
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board meeting will mark 20 years since death of chairman on dais
The January meeting of the Arlington County Board marks the 20th anniversary of one of the sadder moments in local governance. It was at the County Board’s January meeting in 2003 that Democratic board member Charles Monroe, who was slated to serve as chair for the year, collapsed and died early in the meeting.
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member
For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
Inside Nova
Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’
Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations. In remarks at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting, McDade said...
Inside Nova
Executive director of Arlington Thrive is stepping down
After serving as executive director for seven years, Andrew Schneider has announced plans to step down from Arlington Thrive, which provides social-safety-net services to those in need across the community. “It has been an absolute pleasure,” Schneider said of the experience, saying the highlights included “building an incredible team that...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Inside Nova
Affordable housing proposed in Woodbridge
Prince William County will test out its commitment to affordable housing with a proposed development near the government complex. Indianapolis-based KCG Development LLC is asking to rezone 7.08 acres at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Marblestone Drive for the project. The company wants to build 186 apartments for people making between 60% and 80% of the area median income, or an average of $71,240.
Inside Nova
Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf
Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
Inside Nova
Prince William County purchasing Elite Shooting Sports complex for $22M
Prince William County has agreed to purchase the Elite Shooting Sports facility as its new law enforcement training center, county officials announced Tuesday night. The purchase price for the complex at 7751 Doane Drive, Manassas, is nearly $22 million, according to a county news release. The 65,000-square-foot facility features four...
Inside Nova
Hylton football coach to challenge Angry in Prince William's Neabsco District
Hylton High School football coach Nate Murphy wants to bring a new face to the Neabsco District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Murphy, 34, will challenge incumbent Democratic Supervisor Victor Angry for the party nomination in the district. The Neabsco District covers a central portion of...
Inside Nova
Arlington apartment-rental costs dip, but remain highest in region
The Arlington apartment-rental market continued at the end of 2022 to give back some of the gains it made after the immediate impact of COVID. That’s bad news for landlords but better news for those seeking to find a place to live. With a median December monthly rental price...
Inside Nova
Silver Line already having an impact on how travelers get to, from Dulles Airport
It’s only been in operation for a few months, but the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line already is having an impact on travel to and from Washington Dulles International Airport. An average of 9 percent of travelers to the airport during the holiday period used the Silver...
Inside Nova
American Pickers to film in Virginia
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
Inside Nova
10-year-old Linda Pistun is going places and Mars might be one of them
Katrina (Katie) Pistun of Gainesville always knew her daughter was special, but it wasn’t until Linda was 4 years old that she realized just how special. “Her kindergarten teacher mentioned mealworms, and Linda was fascinated by the idea that you could watch the life cycle of these little creatures. She asked her kindergarten teacher for a batch of them for herself and the class.”
Inside Nova
Get hitched with Prince William's clerk of the court this Valentine's Day
Jacqueline Smith, the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk, will host the 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse, located in downtown Manassas. The clerk and staff will be administering civil celebrant services during...
Inside Nova
Resident suffers critical injuries in Manassas apartment fire
A resident suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday night apartment fire in the city of Manassas. Fire crews were called to the Battery Heights Apartments in the 8500 block of Jayhawk Terrace about 9:20 p.m. for initial reports of a smell of smoke and smoke detector sounding in a neighboring apartment.
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Inside Nova
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
Comments / 0