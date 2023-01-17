ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Forest, IL

Forest Park Review

New ideas at the Altenheim

Members of the Altenheim Advisory Committee got a homework assignment recently. It came after all the listening and consulting they’ve done over recent months leading up to their pending recommendations to the village council on the future of the village-owned property at the Altenheim. What would they do if...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Ryan Russ takes another try for village council

Ryan Russ, the former superintendent of parks at the Park District of Forest Park, didn’t get elected village commissioner in 2019 – and that’s one of the reasons why he decided to try again this year. “Obviously, I’d like to run and complete the mission of having...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Big Week | January 18-25

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4-5 p.m., Forest Park Public Library. Blackout poetry is a mix of art and poetry created by getting any form of printed words and blacking out the unwanted text to make a poem. Designed for ages 11-13. 7555 Jackson Blvd., Forest Park. Bird Painting Workshop: Black-capped Chickadee.
FOREST PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

A ray of hope for District 209

Jenny Barbahen, a lifelong Forest Parker, described our village as a “fight or flight” community. Due to concerns about their children getting a quality education, many families move out of Forest Park when their children reach high school age. To stay in town, families can send their kids to private schools. This is expensive and only benefits their own kids. Jenny is fighting for all the district’s students, staff and teachers by running for the District 209 Board of Education.
FOREST PARK, IL
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension

The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL
harveyworld.org

Buildings set for demolition in Harvey

The HWH secured the most recent list of properties in Harvey that the city will demolish via public records request. Here’s the locations for what properties are set for demolition, according to the Buildings Department. As of January 2023. 90 E 159th Street. 76 W 151st Street. 317 W...
HARVEY, IL

