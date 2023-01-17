Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
Life Vac: A tool to save lives
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Life Vac is a non invasive, single patient, portable airway clearance device designed to help save lives. Rob Cresswell is here with an impactful story and explains how he’s aiming to help all of Chattanooga. Find out more and donate at Greg02.org.
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
TN urgent care employees promised months of missing paychecks, but that didn’t happen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees at a Tennessee urgent care have not been paid in four months. Their boss told WSMV4, a sister station with WBIR in Nashville, they would see four months of paychecks in their bank accounts on Tuesday. Chattanooga employees at Advance Care Medical said Josh Constantin,...
WTVC
Soap for all: Non-profit hopes to bring mobile showers to Chattanooga's homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everyone deserves the chance to soap up and get clean, including the homeless community. Nashville-based non-profit ShowerUp hopes to bring mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga. 2022 brought a number of ideas for services for Chattanooga’s homeless. From a city-sponsored...
WTVC
The Pink Bride Wedding Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
WDEF
Local resident missing since late December
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
WTVC
The Black Jacket Symphony greets Chattanooga January 20th
Excitement is filling Chattanooga with the upcoming concert at the Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium at 8pm. The Black Jacket Symphony will be performing Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.
WDEF
Puppies Take Flight to their New Homes
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — On Tuesday, 11 rescue puppies flew to their new homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The puppies were previously located at the Whitfield County Animal Shelter, according to a press release. Animal shelter employees took the puppies to the Dalton Airport and turned them over to...
WTVC
With Chattanooga's life expectancy lower, experts identify what steps we need to take
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a crisis in Chattanooga: low-life expectancy. And the city is working to address the 3 most important tenants to a long happy life: diet, fitness, and mental health. Every day Kyle House helps folks work to become their best selves. "Watching people grow and you...
WTVC
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
WTVC
Former Hixson volunteer youth pastor, PTA president charged with child molestation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former volunteer youth pastor at the Abba's House church in Hixson and former PTA president at Wolftever Creek Elementary School in Hamilton County now faces child molestation charges and aggravated sexual battery charges. Sydney Moore says met Dustin Spillers while he was working with youth...
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 16-18
EDITOR’S NOTE: The East Ridge Police Department is no longer providing names of people arrested in its daily police briefs. A department official cited a new state law that in part states: The affidavit of complaint must contain instructions informing the defendant that if the defendant’s charge is dismissed, a no true bill is returned by a grand jury, the defendant is arrested and released without being charged with an offense, or the court enters a nolle prosequi in the defendant’s case, the defendant is entitled, upon petition by the defendant to the court having jurisdiction over the action, to the removal and destruction of all public records relating to the case without cost to the defendant.
WTVC
Hit and run: SUV strikes teen bicylist in Chattanooga; Driver turns herself in later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces charges after police say she struck a teenager on his bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say she fled the scene, but turned herself in later Monday evening. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 20th...
WTVCFOX
Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
WTVC
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
WDEF
Golden Apple Award: Dr. Lindy Blazek, OLPH
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Despite spending four and half decades in the classroom Dr. Lindy Blazek has never lost her passion for teaching. The latest stop in her stellar career took her to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, where naturally students love Dr. B. Dr. Caroline Carlin...
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
Comments / 1