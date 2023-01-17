EDITOR’S NOTE: The East Ridge Police Department is no longer providing names of people arrested in its daily police briefs. A department official cited a new state law that in part states: The affidavit of complaint must contain instructions informing the defendant that if the defendant’s charge is dismissed, a no true bill is returned by a grand jury, the defendant is arrested and released without being charged with an offense, or the court enters a nolle prosequi in the defendant’s case, the defendant is entitled, upon petition by the defendant to the court having jurisdiction over the action, to the removal and destruction of all public records relating to the case without cost to the defendant.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO