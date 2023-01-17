ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Life Vac: A tool to save lives

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Life Vac is a non invasive, single patient, portable airway clearance device designed to help save lives. Rob Cresswell is here with an impactful story and explains how he’s aiming to help all of Chattanooga. Find out more and donate at Greg02.org.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Pink Bride Wedding Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local resident missing since late December

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Puppies Take Flight to their New Homes

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — On Tuesday, 11 rescue puppies flew to their new homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The puppies were previously located at the Whitfield County Animal Shelter, according to a press release. Animal shelter employees took the puppies to the Dalton Airport and turned them over to...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
Charleston News Link

The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN

The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
CHARLESTON, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 16-18

EDITOR’S NOTE: The East Ridge Police Department is no longer providing names of people arrested in its daily police briefs. A department official cited a new state law that in part states: The affidavit of complaint must contain instructions informing the defendant that if the defendant’s charge is dismissed, a no true bill is returned by a grand jury, the defendant is arrested and released without being charged with an offense, or the court enters a nolle prosequi in the defendant’s case, the defendant is entitled, upon petition by the defendant to the court having jurisdiction over the action, to the removal and destruction of all public records relating to the case without cost to the defendant.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Golden Apple Award: Dr. Lindy Blazek, OLPH

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Despite spending four and half decades in the classroom Dr. Lindy Blazek has never lost her passion for teaching. The latest stop in her stellar career took her to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, where naturally students love Dr. B. Dr. Caroline Carlin...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

