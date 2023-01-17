ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

By Virginia Aabram, Congressional Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Joyce Richards
1d ago

it seems strange after trump gets caught up they find Documents in Biden office and home I think Trump had someone to do it that's how dirty he is.

toni shaddy
2d ago

Jim Jordan is a nutbag and guys like him will destroy the GOP just to get on the news. The GoP has been usurped by people that just want air time, want to make a name that is marketable. All these posers do is whine and yell, but they will all cash in later at Fox, their target market.

Becky Farmer
1d ago

Jordan is a pathetic lying LOSER that committed conspiracy to commit SEDITION among other crimes and violated the oath of office altogether.The republican party should be destroyed totally.

