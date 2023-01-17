Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Community Foundation of Morgan County Awards $10,000 to Youth First
MORGAN CO. – The Community Foundation of Morgan County (CFMC) is investing in mental health support for K-12 youth. A $10,000 grant award will be presented to Youth First, Inc., by CFMC on Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm ET. The check presentation will be held at Bell Intermediate...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford to receive $100,000 grant to repair welcome sign, install exhibit
BEDFORD – It was announced at the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday that the set is set to receive a $100,000 matching grant from Regional Opportunities Initiative through the groups Ready Communities 2.0 program. The funds will be utilized to refurbish the city’s aging Welcome...
wbiw.com
4-H Junior Leaders visit the aftercare students at Springville Community Academy
SPRINGVILLE – On Tuesday, January 17, 4-H Junior Leaders Nora Howat and Jacob Burrus visited the Springville Community Academy (SCA) and taught the aftercare students (K-8th graders) how to be mindful of their feelings to promote the 4-H Teens as Teachers Program. They read a story, made a craft,...
wbiw.com
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals
SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy to begin “Slice the Price” fundraiser in February
SPRINGVILLE – During Thursday’s meeting of the Springville Community Academy board, it was discussed that starting Feb. 13, students at Springville Community Academy will begin selling Slice the Price cards through Domino’s Pizza, which will serve as a fundraiser for the school. Each card will cost $15,...
wbiw.com
Medora High School accepting donations of formal wear for homecoming and prom
MEDORA — This year teachers are getting a headstart on creating homecoming and prom memories for Medora High School students. The high school homecoming is planned to be on February 11th and Prom is scheduled for April 16th. Donations of formal wear for both young women and men are...
wbiw.com
Daviess County Health Department hosting Baby Day
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is hosting Baby Day – a day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All babies who receive services will receive free diapers for attending and will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize. The event...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington awarded more than $24,000 by Circle of Ivy for spring projects
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington received $24,088 from Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy, Circle of Ivy, to fund six spring semester projects. Circle of Ivy awarded a total of $263,649 for 84 projects statewide. Circle of Ivy raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education...
wbiw.com
Local 157 uses Youth Ranch cabin construction as ‘real-world, outdoor classrooms’ for apprentices
BRAZIL – Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 joined ranks with Indiana sheriffs and deputies on Saturday to help future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Union trainers and trainees from across the Wabash Valley used construction on four new cabins at the nonprofit Indiana...
wbiw.com
Brain Excellence Education (B.E.E.) Program launching, participants needed
BEDFORD – On March 6, the IU Health Rural Dementia Network along with IU Health Community Health Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Service is launching a program for individuals with or at risk of mild cognitive decline. This is the second of two pilot programs, with the first having...
Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
wbiw.com
Lawrence County employees and elected officials encouraged to participate in blood drive on Thursday
BEDFORD – Although blood drives happen year-round, you can start the year by participating in National Blood Donor Month. According to givingblood.org, one pint of blood can save up to three lives. They also say 43,000 pints are donated daily in the United States, but only 10% of the...
wbiw.com
Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
wbiw.com
Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Hazel A. Fender
Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
wbiw.com
Register for the 2023 Early Intervention Conference
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center in Bloomington. Officials are excited to be back in-person and hope you will join the scheduled pre-conference sessions, enlightening break-out sessions,...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond Johnson
Raymond Johnson, 82, of Bedford, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 2, 1940, he was the son of George and Eliza (Noble) Johnson. He married Martha Brinegar on November 12, 1972, in Lawrence County and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2020. Raymond attended Tunnelton High School and worked for Carpenter Body Works, where he retired. He was also a farmer. Raymond was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Leesville.
korncountry.com
Pet food distribution is Thursday at Columbus Airport
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) will be handing out pet food through their newly named Furry Friends Food Bank distribution on Thursday, January 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot at Columbus Municipal Airport, at 4770 Ray Boll Blvd., near Blackerby’s Hangar 5 restaurant.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 19, 2023
5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Comments / 0