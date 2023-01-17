ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals

SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess County Health Department hosting Baby Day

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is hosting Baby Day – a day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All babies who receive services will receive free diapers for attending and will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize. The event...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Brain Excellence Education (B.E.E.) Program launching, participants needed

BEDFORD – On March 6, the IU Health Rural Dementia Network along with IU Health Community Health Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Service is launching a program for individuals with or at risk of mild cognitive decline. This is the second of two pilot programs, with the first having...
WTWO/WAWV

Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
LINTON, IN
wbiw.com

Cole Hollingsworth named District 5 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth has been selected as the 2022 District 5 Officer of the Year. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Hollingsworth is assigned to Greene County and has been a conservation officer since 2019. Before transferring to...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Hazel A. Fender

Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Register for the 2023 Early Intervention Conference

BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center in Bloomington. Officials are excited to be back in-person and hope you will join the scheduled pre-conference sessions, enlightening break-out sessions,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Raymond Johnson

Raymond Johnson, 82, of Bedford, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 2, 1940, he was the son of George and Eliza (Noble) Johnson. He married Martha Brinegar on November 12, 1972, in Lawrence County and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2020. Raymond attended Tunnelton High School and worked for Carpenter Body Works, where he retired. He was also a farmer. Raymond was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Leesville.
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

Pet food distribution is Thursday at Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) will be handing out pet food through their newly named Furry Friends Food Bank distribution on Thursday, January 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot at Columbus Municipal Airport, at 4770 Ray Boll Blvd., near Blackerby’s Hangar 5 restaurant.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 19, 2023

5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Souder

Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy