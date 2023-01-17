Read full article on original website
Related
J. Cole Raps on ‘J. Cole Type Beat’, YouTube Goes Crazy
One of the most important aspects of hip-hop music is the beat. Producers, often overlooked, are tasked with setting the tone of the record. They literally cook up the music that rappers will then attempt to polish with their words, style, and energy. But if the instrumental isn't tight, if the beat isn't spectacular, then the words probably won't even matter.
J. Cole's New Song Came From a YouTube Beat
Even as one of the most successful and richest rappers out, J. Cole remains a man of the people. Who else among his peers would pull a charitable stunt like not only rapping over a YouTube producer's beat for a loosie release, but allowing the song to live on their channel even?
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reacts After Blueface Blocks Her & Deletes Their Music Video From His Page: Watch
Sunday is upon us once again, which means it’s time for a new episode of Zeus’ “Crazy In Love.”. Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
NME
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
msn.com
Dr. Dre Selling Catalog Assets to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings in $200 Million-Plus Deal
Dr. Dre is selling a collection of music income streams and other assets in a deal that was being pitched for $250 million, sources confirm to Variety. The assets, which generate nearly $10 million annually, are being acquired by Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group in two separate transactions. The deals, which have been rumored for several weeks, are said to be nearly closed and were shopped by Dre’s longtime attorney Peter Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano. The news was first reported by Billboard.
‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Will “Never Do A ‘Verzuz'”
Tony Yayo says he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever do a “Verzuz.”. Tony Yayo says that he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever participate in “Verzuz.” Speaking with VladTV, the G-Unit rapper recalled Busta Rhymes challenging 50 and Yayo to go against him on the show.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Shares Music Video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’: Watch
Drake has pulled a surprise by releasing the official video for his song ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’. The song, which was produced by Cubeatz, Danno, Dilara, F1lthy, Klimerboy, Lil Yachty, 40, OOGIE MANE and Sad Pony, was one of the standouts on his latest album Her Loss with 21 Savage. As we’ve seen in recent past with some of his music videos, Drizzy keeps it pretty simple and leaves out the high budget look from this treatment as well.
Rihanna Drops Trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show — Is She Hinting at New Music After All?
As the clock struck midnight on the West Coast and it officially become one month until the 2023 Super Bowl, the game’s halftime performer, Rihanna, dropped the first trailer for her performance, which is also the first ever to be sponsored by Apple Music. The trailer opens with a spotlight on a black background as a collage of angry or impatient media voices say, “It’s been 2,190 days… It’s been over six years… Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for… The last album we got from Rihanna was ‘Anti’ in 2016” overlapping until they blur together while the video cuts between...
hotnewhiphop.com
Polo G Is The Latest Rapper To Unfollow Gunna
Lil Baby and Meek Mill also unfollowed Gunna this weekend. There aren’t many rappers standing with Gunna these days but there’s been an influx of artists who’ve distanced themselves from the YSL rapper this weekend, including Polo G. Some of Gunna’s closest friends and associates have presumably...
Rapper Tobe Nwigwe: ‘Every day I wake up and say, “What a life”’
Filing taxes isn’t the most obvious sign of musical success but when I speak with rapper Tobe Nwigwe, he’s been doing just that. “It’s a little different during tax season now we’re not poor any more,” he says playfully. “But we’re not just well off financially,” Nwigwe continues. “My marriage is thriving, my children are healthy, the movement that we have going is just gaining a tremendous amount of traction and I feel like every day I wake up and say to myself, ‘What a life.’”
Rising Atlanta Rapper Rico Cash Releases His Latest Album ‘1008 Degrees’
Atlanta native and burgeoning rap star Rico Cash is proving that he's here to stay with his new 19-track album. Click inside to check it out!
thesource.com
Today in Hip Hop History: Nas Released His Iconic ‘Illmatic’ Album 29 Years Ago
29 years ago today, Nas dropped his debut LP, ‘Illmatic.’ Released by Columbia Records in 94′ Nas recorded the album at Chung King Studios, D&D Recording, Battery Studios, and Unique Recording Studios in New York City. Produced by DJ Premier, Large Professor, Pete Rock, Q-Tip, L.E.S., and Nas himself, the bangers on the album will be embedded in Hip Hop culture as classics merely based on their production alone.
Stereogum
Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”
Rick Rubin is the subject of a lengthy feature on the new 60 Minutes tied to his new book The Creative Act: A Way Of Being. In online excerpts of his interview with Anderson Cooper, the super-producer shared some memories of late-life Johnny Cash and early-career LL Cool J, in addition to talk about turning his NYU dorm room into Def Jam’s office and recording studio.
wegotthiscovered.com
J. Cole finds ‘J. Cole type beat’ on YouTube’ raps on it and then gives it to creator for upload
It’s not every day when a creator gives back to the community, especially when their work inspired them to create something similar. That seems to be the case for a lucky J. Cole fan when the rapper asked them to release a track featuring one of their beats. Music...
Lil Yachty Ready to Get Going With New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’
Lil Yachty appears ready to release his first new album in three years later this month. On social media Tuesday, Jan. 17, the rapper shared what was ostensibly the weird-as-hell cover art for his next LP — a surreal image of a group of besuited adults sporting some deranged smiles — along with the title and release date: Let’s Start Here out Jan. 27. Lil Yachty then cryptically added, “Chapter 2,” before thanking fans “for the patience.” Let’s Start Here marks Lil Yachty’s first solo album since 2020’s Lil Boat 3. It also follows his 2021 mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, which featured collaborations...
