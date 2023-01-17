ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Warren's Announcement

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago

Kevin Warren

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Warren has one priority as the new president/CEO of the Chicago Bears, and it's to build a new stadium.

Warren, the former Big Ten commissioner, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears he's ready to move on from Soldier Field and find the NFC North franchise a new home.

"Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says the "sole focus" for their stadium future is Arlington Park. '100%' The Bears are not considering any other stadium options — including Chicago's proposal to stay downtown," Front Office Sports tweeted.

"New Bears CEO Kevin Warren says the Bears’ sole focus for a future stadium is on Arlington Park. So long Soldier," Barstool Chicago tweeted.

"Kevin Warren says he is focused on building the new Stadium in Arlington Park. All but official, Bears are leaving Chicago," DeeksView tweeted.

"Kevin Warren says the "sole focus" of the Bears is getting a new stadium built right now. '100%,'" Courtney Cronin tweeted.

It's now all but official that the Bears will be leaving Soldier Field in the coming years.

Kevin Warren wants out, and he's the man in charge.

Comments / 2

Jimmie Crack corn
2d ago

I can't imagine the loss to business and the downtown area of Chicago. Just wait to see more poverty and crime. I hope the clown major is proud.

Reply
2
 

