Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Starting 'New Chapter'

Buckeye wideout Kamryn Babb caught one pass in his Ohio State career - an eight-yard touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers this past November.

After battling through injuries during his first four years with the program and more this season, Babb's lone collegiate reception might not sound that noteworthy. To Buckeye head coach Ryan Day, however, it was " one of the great accomplishments " in his Ohio State tenure.

With one year of eligibility remaining, the Buckeye captain has come to a decision on his future with the team.

Babb took to Twitter this afternoon to share that his Ohio State career has concluded and announced that he's starting a "new chapter."

Babb was part of Ohio State's No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2018.

A former four-star wideout out of Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, MO), Babb was the No. 13 receiver in his class and the No. 74 recruit overall in 2018.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Babb's Buckeye career before it could even get off the ground.

He suffered three different ACL tears; one in 2018, another in 2019 and a third in 2021. Combined with the elite receiving talent to come through Ohio State over the past few seasons, Babb's injuries afforded the wideout little in terms of playing time.

We wish Babb the best in his new chapter.