thecity.nyc
NYC’s Record-Approaching Snowless Winter Trudges On: Why Is This Happening?
Our boots, shovels and snowblowers have seen a different kind of accumulation on them so far this winter: dust. Snow, on the other hand, has been almost completely absent in New York City since winter began almost a month ago. In fact, KNYC, as the National Weather Service refers to the Central Park weather observation station, has reported zero measurable snowfall over the last 316 days, since March 9, 2022.
NYC is experiencing its fourth longest snow drought on record but first flurry expected next week
New York has been snowless for 313 days, making it the fourth longest drought recorded. It is on track to become the second latest-recorded snowfall of the season, breaking 1871 record.
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
New York City has lacked snow so far this winter, but late-season storms can cripple the Big Apple
There's something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, "Where's the snow?"
Why LaGuardia Airport Won’t Destroy Its Decades-Old Terminal A
LaGuardia Airport (LGA) has undergone an amazing transformation over the past decade. The outdated decor and poor design are gone, and in their place are the new Terminal B and Terminal C buildings. There’s one part of LaGuardia that didn’t get rebuilt, the Marine Air Terminal. Also known as Terminal...
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
boropark24.com
Coastal Water Cleanup Efforts Result in Dolphins Spotted Near Brooklyn
New York City officials claim that the unusual and much-heralded dolphin sighting near Greenpoint in the water between Brooklyn and Manhattan is a sign the previously polluted waters are clean enough to attract the 170-pound mammals. "This is great news,” the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation tweeted....
East New York tenant says enough is enough after years of deteriorating conditions
Adrian Robinson, 52, has been renting a room in his East New York home for over five years. Beyond what he says is insufficient heating, he says the issues run much deeper.
NY1
Two dead after single-engine plane departing from JFK crashes: sources
Two people are dead after a single-engine plane traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to an airport in Ohio crashed Thursday evening, sources say. The plane crashed after the pilot reported engine issues "approximately one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y." around 6:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
This New York Townhouse Isn’t Real – Can You Guess Its Secret?
There are so many beautiful and iconic townhouses across New York State. It’s one of the state’s most immediately recognizable architectural touchstones. But what if you noticed a brownstone that didn’t look quite right upon closer inspection?. You notice the totally blacked out windows. Instead of decorated...
boropark24.com
NYPD Warns Motorists About Car Thefts While Pumping Gas
The NYPD put out warnings about a concerning trend in car thefts around the area. The new trend involves car thieves targeting vehicles as they are being filled up with gas, a time when motorists will often leave their cars' ignition on as they stand outside the vehicle or enter the convenience store.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its “Extending Transit’s Reach” plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
Grand Central Madison is closed, but the MTA is running empty trains there anyway
Long Island Rail Road trains like this one run without passengers into the MTA's long-delayed Grand Central Madison terminal in Manhattan. The new station is finished, but problems with its ventilation system mean the agency still can't open the long-delayed service to the public. [ more › ]
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] There are Real Diamonds and Gold in New York City Sidewalk Cracks!
Today I visit and do some treasure hunting in the Diamond District in New York City and demonstrate how to find Real Diamonds and Gold in the Sidewalk cracks. Treasure hunting in NYC. via Klesh. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an...
ourtownny.com
Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.
After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
New legal obligation for NYC construction workers in regards to Site Safety Training to reduce hard hat fatalities and injuries
New York City construction workers and their supervisors who are working on large or complex construction sites will be legally required to have a Site Safety Training Card issued by the NYC DOB Training Connect Platform. These cards are equipped with a chip and can be scanned to validate their...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
