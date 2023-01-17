What does a day in the life of the Managing Director, Day Life Divisions look like?. Well, it’s never dull. No two days are the same. My days always start early, I like to begin with a few hours before work exercising as well as spending quality time with my family. I then head to my office which is located within DRIFT Beach Dubai and visit Sunset’s headquarters regularly, whilst also attending site visits for upcoming projects. Once at work, my day is focused on leading a very talented team of managers and overlooking all aspects of operations.

1 DAY AGO