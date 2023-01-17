Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
Essence
How This Marketing Entrepreneur Went From Howard University Party Promoter To Closing Seven-Figure Deals With Multi-Global Companies
"As an entrepreneur, you have to be prepared to lose everything but hope," said David Bullock, founder, and CEO of the 907 Agency. Going away to college is a life-defining milestone. Balancing academic performance with unprecedented independence is, at best, anxiety-inducing for adolescents shifting into adulthood. The transition has derailed many-a-college-freshmen. For David Bullock, the contrast between high school and college was more extreme than most.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
beckersdental.com
4 private equity moves in dental in 15 days
Here are four private equity deals taking place in the dental industry that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:. 1. Private equity firm HGGC invested in Dentive, a DSO primarily serving dental practices on the West Coast. 2. Dental Care Alliance was acquired by Mubadala Investment Co., a sovereign...
informedinfrastructure.com
Yunex Traffic Partners with LYT on Urban Mobility Transit and Emergency Solutions Throughout the Pacific Northwest
The two companies bring together leading AI and connected vehicle technologies to prioritize and optimize public transport, emergency, and other vehicles to enable shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, and more reliable mass transit. Yunex Traffic’s suite of solutions will leverage LYT.emergency, LYT’s next generation EVP which moves emergency...
boropark24.com
13th Avenue shop offers a 'splendid' way to spruce up clothes
At first glance, passersby at Sew Splendid might think the sign displays a misspelling of "so." But all they have to do is look in the window to see that it's a clever play on words. The store, at 5016 13th Ave., since 1995 (in what used to be a...
boropark24.com
Bank of America Customers Missing Money in Accounts due to Zelle Glitch
Tens of thousands of Bank of America customers awoke on Wednesday morning to find that their accounts were lower than they should have been. BOA explained that this was due to a glitch with Zelle, which resulted in transfers made over the last few days disappearing. The company said that...
hotelnewsme.com
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF GUILLAUME FERAZ MANAGING DIRECTOR, DAY LIFE DIVISIONS – SUNSET HOSPITALITY GROUP
What does a day in the life of the Managing Director, Day Life Divisions look like?. Well, it’s never dull. No two days are the same. My days always start early, I like to begin with a few hours before work exercising as well as spending quality time with my family. I then head to my office which is located within DRIFT Beach Dubai and visit Sunset’s headquarters regularly, whilst also attending site visits for upcoming projects. Once at work, my day is focused on leading a very talented team of managers and overlooking all aspects of operations.
ffnews.com
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO
Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
Radio Ink
Romero Tapped as CRO at United Stations
United Stations has hired Eric V. Romero to serve as the company’s chief revenue officer. In his role, Romero will oversee the company’s advertising sales efforts, including its traditional radio network, digital audio and video revenue streams available to advertisers and marketers. He succeeds Greg Janoff, who will transition to a consulting role with the company.
financefeeds.com
NAGA Group in talks over merger with global broker
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform and neo-banking app, said it’s discussing a possible merger with an international brokerage firm. The announcement suggests the two companies are hopeful of striking a deal by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. Naga said it will maintain its current listing status following the consummation of any such transaction.
technode.global
Philippine agri-fisheries startup Mayani nets $1.7M in AgFunder-led round
Mayani, a Philippine-based agri-fisheries startup, has secured $1.7 million in oversubscribed seed funding anchored by the Silicon Valley agtech venture capital (VC) AgFunder through its GROW Impact Fund. Mayani said in a statement on Tuesday the funding round, which closed in mid-2022, also paved the entry for a global coalition...
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M
Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
Normunity Appoints Olga Granaturova as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer
BOSTON & WEST HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Normunity, Inc., a biotechnology company creating novel precision anti-cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Olga Granaturova, MBA, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer. Ms. Granaturova brings over 25 years in the global biopharma industry with multi-disciplinary experience in corporate strategy, business development, R&D organization, portfolio management, and regulatory and commercialization strategies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across many sizes and all stages of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005216/en/ Normunity COO-CBO Olga Granaturova (Photo: Business Wire)
World Screen News
Intuitive Content Bolsters Leadership Team
Intuitive Content has strengthened its leadership team with two internal movements, including founder and CEO Andrew Zimmern taking on the role of chairman. After founding Intuitive nine years ago, Zimmern will be transitioning into his new role to allow for a more robust growth strategy and execution as the company continues to expand.
probrewer.com
Fast Growing Breakthru Beverage Group Buys Wine Warehouse in California
Expanding its reach into California, Breakthru Beverage Group announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire statewide beer and wine wholesaler Wine Warehouse in California. The move is Breakthru’s third acquisition in the last year following Major Brands in Missouri and J.J. Taylor in Minnesota. Formed out of...
aiexpress.io
thirteen lune Closes $8M Seed Plus Funding
Thirteen lune, a Los Angeles, CA-based magnificence e-commerce firm, raised $8M in Seed plus funding. The spherical was led by The BrainTrust Fund, which led by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Lisa Stone, makes early stage enterprise investments recognized by way of BrainTrust Founders Studio, a big platform devoted to Black founders of magnificence and wellness firms.
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
Reborn Coffee Ramps Up Southeast Asia Expansion Efforts; Forms JV With COLLECTIVE Wholesale Distribution Network
Reborn Coffee Inc REBN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with COLLECTIVE PROJECT SDN BHD to establish an equity joint venture to expand and develop its coffee brand throughout Southeast Asia. COLLECTIVE owns and operates a wholesale distribution network with various specialty cafes in Malaysia. COLLECTIVE has been sourcing, roasting...
Comments / 0