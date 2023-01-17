Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes."Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."
drydenwire.com
Argument Leads To Arrest Of Webster Man Following Report Of A Shooting At Vehicle
BURNETT COUNTY -- A 28-year-old man from Webster, WI, is in custody and charges are pending following a report of a vehicle being shot at following an argument at a residence in Burnett County, according to a press release from Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch. Press Release. On January 17,...
drydenwire.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Who Failed To Appear On Felony Charges From High-Speed Pursuit
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Brittany Fellenz on criminal charges stemming from a high-speed law enforcement pursuit that occurred in Washburn County in November 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
northernnewsnow.com
Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday, police arrested a man in Hinckley for a domestic incident, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on the 2000 block of Old Hwy 61 S in Hinckley, MN. According to the press release, the victim called 911...
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Multiple Felonies Including Burglary, Auto Theft, And Attempt To Disarm Officer
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- A criminal complaint has been filed in Burnett County, Wisconsin, against Amy Heckler, age 40, alleging that she burglarized a residence, stole a car, and attempted to disarm a law enforcement officer. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login...
WDIO-TV
Late night Aurora garage fire
Sunday at around 6:30pm, fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Aurora on Twin Lakes Loop 45. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames. Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Palo Fire Rescue, and the St. Louis County Fire all helped to put out the fire. The garage seemed to be a total loss.
740thefan.com
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
lptv.org
Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman
Aitkin County law enforcement discovered a body believed to be that of a missing Aitkin woman on Friday, January 13 south of Aitkin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office state they possibly found the body of missing 55-year-old Anne Wyatt near Big Pine Lake in Hazelton Township while searching the area. The body was discovered in a wooded area.
WDIO-TV
Snow reports for January 19
Lake effect snow brought light accumulation to areas around the Head of Lake Superior on Wednesday, January 18, then a winter storm brought widespread snow from the south on Thursday, January 19. Northwest Wisconsin saw the worst of this system. Duluth’s season total was pushed to 75.2″ which is 28.9″...
School buses, garage destroyed by fire in Braham
BRAHAM, Minn. – Several school buses were destroyed in a Tuesday morning fire in Isanti County, sending flames and black smoke flying out.The Braham Bus Company lost at least three of its buses, as well as the garage that housed them."In small communities, there's history and that building's been here a long time," said Ken Gagner, the Braham School District superintendent.The fire created uncertainty about getting kids home from school."You have that initial shock of the event and then people get down and get to work," Gagner said.That includes the bus company, which scrambled and managed to quickly find three...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 1/20/23
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Two Duluth robotics teams qualify for the FTC state competition
The Devildogs #11206 and the Rogue Cats #21305, two FTC robotics teams from Duluth are now headed to the state championships after finishing their qualifying competitions. The Rogue Cats captained the alliance with both the Devildogs and Excalibots #4509, from Prior Lake, which won their semi-final round to move on to the finals and finished second place.
WDIO-TV
The DECC hosts the first ever Cider North
Cider lovers were in for a treat Saturday, as the DECC hosted Cider North, a large-scale cider festival. The festival acted as the DECC’s and Duluth’s first ever cider festival, highlighting the best cideries from Minnesota. The event brought some cider-infused patio vibes over to the cold winter...
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s hockey fall to UW-Eau Claire in shoot-out, women fall to No.2 UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s hockey team was on the road Saturday visiting UW-Eau Claire. The Yellowjackets were coming off an overtime loss to Hamline and a loss to the Blugolds on Friday. Conor MacLean opened the scoring for the Yellowjackets, as they won fell in a...
WDIO-TV
Zeitgeist Theatre Company makes its return to the Duluth Theatre scene
Zeitgeist Theater presents “The Boys Room”, opening Friday January 20th and running until January 28th. “We’re really excited to welcome back our community and our audiences that love seeing shows on this stage. So it’s been yeah, it’s been a minute since we’ve had our own shows produced here,” says Producing Artistic Director, Mary Fox.
WDIO-TV
Denfeld boy’s hockey falls to Warroad, Hermantown shutout by St. Thomas Academy
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team hosted Warroad on Saturday, a team that has gone a perfect 15-0 this season. The Hunters came into the game winners in six of their last eight games, although last year Warroad skated away with a 9-1 victory. On Saturday it was...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey drops third straight game against North Dakota
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team fell in their third straight game visiting North Dakota on Friday. The Bulldogs came into the game looking for revenge against North Dakota who last year swept them at Amsoil Arena. However a two goal performance form bottom six forward...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey beat Moorhead in first ever meeting
The Hermantown Hawks boy’s hockey team faced off and beat the Moorhead Spuds for the first time ever by the final of 3-2 on Friday. The Spuds and Hawks are two of Minnesota’s most storied boy’s hockey franchises and had never been opponents up until Friday. Moorhead...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey extend unbeaten streak to nine games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team extended their unbeaten record to nine games (8-0-1) on Sunday with a weekend sweep and 5-1 win against St. Thomas. That ties the longest unbeaten streak in head coach Maura Crowell’s tenure, the last of which was January 13th through...
