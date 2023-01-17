Read full article on original website
Report: FAU spends nearly $1 million on DEI, CRT programs
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new report from the Florida Department of Educations highlights the academic landscape of our public colleges and universities. This comes as Governor DeSantis called for accountability in higher education. The 35-page report breaks down where Florida tax dollars are going to shape young...
55 migrants left on side of cliff by smugglers in Puerto Rico: Coast Guard
MONITO ISLAND, P.R. (CBS12) — Fifty-five people were rescued from the side of a cliff after the Coast Guard said they were left stranded by smugglers. The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders in San Juan were notified by aircrew during a maritime patrol in the Mona Passage Monday night of a group of people stranded on the rocky cliffs of Monito Island. Crews jumped into action to help those stranded, Customs and Border Protection helicopter aircrew delivered food and water to Monito Island Tuesday afternoon.
Man no longer person of interest in MLK Day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A man identified by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office as a person of interest in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce is no longer a person of interest. The sheriff's office wanted to question 27-year-old Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr., about Monday's shooting...
Coast Guard seizes over 551 lbs. of cocaine worth $3.75 million near Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 551 lbs. of cocaine, worth an estimated $3.75 million off the coast of Puerto Rico. Crews said they worked alongside the Dominican Republic National Drug Control Directorate DNCD and the Dominican Republic Navy to apprehend three smugglers. The trio was spotted by aircrew in a boat in Mona Passage, near Puerto Rico.
Jury recommends death for man who killed family in central Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury recommended the death penalty for a man who pleaded guilty to killing his family in Florida. Michael Jones pleaded guilty last November to one count of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Casei. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of their four children.
Person of interest in MLK Day shooting proclaims innocence on Facebook Live
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday Johnson is no longer a person of interest at this time. Twenty-seven year old Frederick Johnson Jr., who also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, surrendered to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
Local girl on a mission to raise awareness about brain cancer
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A girl on the Treasure Coast is on a mission to teach others about brain cancer after losing her father to the disease. 10-year-old Kendal Cunningham, who is also a pageant finalist for Miss Treasure Coast Pre-teen, joined CBS12 News to talk about her initiative.
Person of interest in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce turns himself in
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — UPDATE: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office spoke to Johnson on Thursday and said he's no longer a person of interest in the shooting at this time. Investigators identified a person of interest in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a...
Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...
Warm end to the week with increased cloud cover this weekend
Partly cloudy skies tonight. Overnight lows most areas in the low to mid 60s. Friday is looking partly to mostly sunny. Warm and dry with highs in the lower to mid 80s. A weakening cool front moves across Florida Friday and stalls nearby on Saturday. This brings more clouds our...
Fire breaks out in laundry room at home in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A dryer fire caused a laundry room in Port St. Lucie to go up in flames. On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District said several units were dispatched at around 10 p.m. to a home on Silver Oak Drive for a residential structure fire.
Seasonably warm on Wednesday with increasing clouds for the end of the week
High pressure will remain to our east as a cold front approaches from our north by the end of the week before stalling out over the area. Comfortable and cool this evening with a few passing clouds tonight. Winds from the south will keep temperatures from falling tonight as overnight lows remain in the 50s inland and in the 60s near the coast.
