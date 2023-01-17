MONITO ISLAND, P.R. (CBS12) — Fifty-five people were rescued from the side of a cliff after the Coast Guard said they were left stranded by smugglers. The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders in San Juan were notified by aircrew during a maritime patrol in the Mona Passage Monday night of a group of people stranded on the rocky cliffs of Monito Island. Crews jumped into action to help those stranded, Customs and Border Protection helicopter aircrew delivered food and water to Monito Island Tuesday afternoon.

8 HOURS AGO