ambcrypto.com
Japan wants crypto ‘regulated’ and ‘supervised’ like “traditional institutions”
The Financial Services Agency of Japan wants crypto to be regulated like banks. The country’s crypto policy has helped local FTX investors to access their funds. Japan’s top regulator is looking to impose stricter rules on the volatile crypto industry. The idea is to subject the crypto industry to regulations similar to those used for banking and traditional finance (TradFi).
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Small Businesses and SMBs Seek Personalized Digital Banking Support
Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, and there were 32.5 million small businesses operating as of 2021, according to a report. On average, it takes four days to launch a small business and roughly one-third begin with less than $5,000. Considering the pandemic propelled more workers toward self-employment, there is an enormous opportunity for banks to offer digital supports. Existing small businesses can seek additional digital banking solutions when pressed by inflation and supply chain disruptions.
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Citizens Names Mastercard Its Exclusive Payments Provider
Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Report: CoinDesk Considers Putting Itself Up for Sale
Cryptocurrency-centric news outlet CoinDesk is reportedly seeking a buyer. CEO Kevin Worth told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the company had hired investment bankers at Lazard Ltd. to examine options that include a full or a partial sale. “Over the last few months, we have received numerous inbound indications of...
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
‘Smarter’ Money Movement Helps B2B Firms Hedge FX Risk, Improve Cash Flow
For midmarket B2B firms, intelligent decision-making about how, and when, to move money is more challenging than ever. Patrick Gauthier, CEO of B2B FinTech Convera, told Karen Webster that as companies navigate supply chain pressures, inflation and rising interest rates — not to mention a pandemic and geopolitical tensions — currency volatility has become a fact of everyday life.
CNBC
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M
Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
Bitcoin Rallies to Pre-FTX Levels as Exchange’s Creditors Find Billions
Bitcoin broke $21,000 for the first time this year, and FTX’s management uncovered more assets. This, as the group of affiliated FTX Debtors announce they’ve identified $5.5 billion in liquid cash and assets so far, up from the estimate of $5 billion announced last week. Is it a...
European Commissioner: Crypto Rules Needed Worldwide
Cryptocurrency regulations need to be implemented around the world. So said European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, who said it’s great the European Union (EU) has become the first major jurisdiction to regulate crypto but that there is a need for the rest of the world to do so too, CoinDesk reported Thursday (Jan. 19).
Crypto Industry Continues Balancing Contagion With Cleanup Post-FTX
Crypto continues battling through a historic shock to its system, while industry lessons accumulate. In just the past two weeks alone, bitcoin (BTC) has risen 30% on the year hitting a multi-month high, former FTX US president Brett Harrison has returned to the industry with a new startup backed by one-time FTX partner Anthony Scaramucci, and industry hedge funds ended the year down 50%.
Portugal’s Bison Bank, Sygnum Launch Fully-Regulated B2B Crypto Offering
Portuguese regulators have granted the country’s first central bank-issued crypto license to Bison Bank. That’s according to a company press release published Tuesday (Jan. 17) announcing the news and a new partnership with Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, which calls itself the world’s first digital asset bank. The...
Next Generation B2B Platforms and Partnerships Support SMB Growth Goals
Access to working capital remains a critical pain point for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unlike larger companies who commonly enjoy longstanding relationships with their preferred financial institutions, SMBs often need additional help accessing sources of capital. These cash flow concerns can lead to SMBs needing more time to pay their suppliers, further impacting their creditworthiness and ability to draw on traditional lines of capital.
UpSWOT and Mastercard Partner on Open Banking for Small Businesses
UpSWOT and Mastercard have teamed up to help banks offer new services to business clients. The new partnership adds Mastercard’s open banking capabilities and its subsidiary Finicity’s services to upSWOT’s white-label embedded finance and business management platform, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Intuit Expands Availability of QuickBooks Business Network for B2B Payments
Intuit has expanded the availability of its network that accelerates and automates B2B payments. The Intuit QuickBooks Business Network is now available to millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release. “With the QuickBooks Business Network, we’re...
CoinDesk
China Launches Smart-Contract Functionality on Digital Yuan Through E-Commerce App Meituan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. China has enabled smart-contract functionality for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, through the e-commerce app Meituan, one of China's largest food delivery and lifestyle apps. China has been at the...
